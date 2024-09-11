Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

'Our family is...': Malaika Arora bares her heart in first post after father Anil Mehta's death, requests privacy

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and requested privacy after her father passed away on Wednesday.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 09:10 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Our family is...': Malaika Arora bares her heart in first post after father Anil Mehta's death, requests privacy
Malaika Aora's father passes away (Image credit: Instagram)
On Wednesday, Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta died by suicide. The actress took to Instagram and penned an emotional note, and requested privacy. She wrote, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend." 

She further mentioned, "Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during the difficult times. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With Gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeela, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, ALX, Duffy and Buddy." 

Malaika Arora's stepfather Anil Mehta allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a police official said. Mehta (62) jumped off the sixth floor of the building, "Ayesha Manor", in upscale Bandra's Almeida Park area, where he stayed with his wife, at around 9 am, he said, adding Malaika Arora was in Pune at the time of the incident.

A Bandra police team rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, the official said. Just before ending his life, Mehta had called Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita, also an actor, and said he was "sick and tired", said the official without elaborating.

Malaika Arora's mother was in her 6th floor flat in the building when Mehta jumped to his death, he said, adding the exact reason behind the suicide was not yet known. According to him, Mehta was the stepfather of the Bollywood actor.

Speaking to media persons Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Raj Tilak Roushan said prima facie it appears to be a suicide case. A Bandra police team along with forensic experts was at the spot, he said.

"Police will investigate the incident from all angles and take forward legal process. Whatever standard operating procedure (SOP) is followed in investigations, we are doing that," said the DCP Roushan. Police were also recording statements of Mehta's relatives and the building residents as part of the probe, said another official.

They conducted a 'panchnama' (inspection) of the spot and were collecting evidence. They also video recorded the building premises, where the body was found, and examined CCTV footage, the official said. An autopsy of the body was underway at a hospital.

Meanwhile, a source told PTI, "He (Mehta) has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such." The source said the last rites will be performed at a crematorium in Santacruz at around 11 am on Thursday.

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora Ladak did not respond to queries on the incident. After getting information about the incident, Malaika Arora's former husband Arbaaz Khan, who is also an actor and producer, visited the building where Mehta stayed.

Arbaaz Khan's parents Salim and Salma Khan, brother Sohail, Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, her former boyfriend actor Arjun Kapoor and producer Ritesh Sidhwani visited the residence of Malaika's mother after the news of Mehta's death came in.

Arbaaz Khan's stepmother Helen, his sister Alvira Agnihotri, Sohail Khan's former wife Seema Sajdeh, and actors Kim Sharma and Shibani Dandekar were also present there.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

