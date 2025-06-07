RRR, which was released in 2022, starred both Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson in supporting roles. Made on a budget of Rs 550 crore, RRR was the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release.

There was a time when films used to be released only on the big screen, and if anyone missed it, they would have to wait for months for it to be telecast on TV. Now, times have changed. The people who miss watching their favourite films in theatres wait for them to stream on OTT just weeks after their release. However, there are some films that not only prove to be a blockbuster during their theatrical release but also create history on the OTT platform it released. Today, we are going to tell you about one such historic film that earned over Rs 1200 crore at the box office and then went on to rule the OTT space for weeks. We are talking about the film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, and starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

RRR, which was released in 2022, starred both Jr NTR and Ram Charan as fictionalised versions of Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively. RRR also featured Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles. SS Rajamouli, who garnered worldwide fame with the Baahubali series, created history after RRR was released. One song from the film, Naatu Naatu, won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, making it the first song from an Asian film to win in this category.

Made on a budget of Rs 550 crore, RRR was the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release, but it paid off in spades. RRR collected Rs 223 crore worldwide on its first day and ended its theatrical run with a staggering earnings of over Rs 1200 crore. The film was declared as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema.

However, RRR and its dream run did not end with just its release on the silver screen. 90 days after its release, RRR was made available to watch on various OTT platforms. In India, it is available on Netflix (Hindi version) and ZEE5 (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions). It is also available on JioTV and JioHotstar.

The film was made accessible in 190+ countries in 4 languages and became a blockbuster on OTT as well. On Netflix, RRR was reported to have been trending in 57 countries worldwide. On Zee5, RRR also broke records with 1000 million streaming minutes. Netflix reported that the Hindi version of RRR was the most-watched non-English film on the platform worldwide for a week.

