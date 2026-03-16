Oscars 2026: The Academy snubs Indian icons Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar in memorium tribute? Here's the truth

One of the heartfelt moments from the 98th Academy Awards was paying homage to the stalwarts who passed away in 2024. However, Indian fans felt offended when Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, and B Saroja Devi were ignored. However, here's the real truth.

The 98th Academy Awards, popularly known as The Oscars, were held on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. and it was streamed live on Monday 4.30 am (IST). The night was a celebration of cinema, honouring the architects of storytelling for their efforts. Apart from a few surprises and additions, there was also a moment of ignorance that left the Indian moviegoers disappointed.

Amid the busy announcements and appearances, the Academy paused its proceedings for the In Memoriam segment to pay homage to legendary artists and filmmakers who passed away between 2025 and 2026. Hollywood stars like Rob Reiner, Michelle Reiner, Robert Redford, Robert Duvall, Catherine O'Hara, and Diane Keaton, and others were included in the special AV that was met with a standing ovation, and teary eyes of the attendees.

However, the Indian fans were disappointed to see that there was no mention of Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, B Saroja Devi, and Kota Srinivasa Rao. A few netizens even took their discontent to social media. However, the Oscars didn't ignore the Indian icons.

Here's the reality of Indian icons being honoured at The Oscars

Due to the long list of late artists who passed away this past year, the organisers shared a more detailed list on the Oscars' official website. In this list, Several notable figures from Indian cinema, including Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, B. Saroja Devi and Kota Srinivasa Rao were mentioned, and their contribution was celebrated.

The photos of late Indian stars whose contributions impacted global cinema were shared, and among them was Dharmendra. The He-Man of Bollywood, the superstar whose career spanned more than six decades and over 300 films, was featured with Manoj Kumar. From the South, legendary B. Saroja Devi, who worked in over 200 films, in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages, was also remembered for her remarkable career. Saroja Devi passed away in July 2025 at the age of 87. Another legendary actor and former politician, Kota Srinivasa Rao, was also recalled. Rao passed away on July 13, 2025, at the age of 83, following a prolonged illness.

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