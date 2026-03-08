Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra joins Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans as presenters at 98th Academy Awards

The 98th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 15. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+ Hotstar in India on March 16 morning.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will take the stage as a presenter at the 98th Academy Awards, the organisers announced recently. The actress will be joined by fellow presenters Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan said in a statement.

Previously announced presenters include Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldaña. Organisers said further talent announcements would be made in the lead-up to the ceremony.

This is not the first time Chopra Jonas has been part of the Oscars. The Fashion actress, along with singer-husband Nick Jonas, had announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021. Hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, the 98th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 15. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+ Hotstar in India on March 16 morning.

Chopra Jonas was most recently seen in the action thriller film The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban of The Boys fame. Before that, she starred in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Her earlier Hollywood credits include the Amazon spy thriller series Citadel, The Matrix Resurrections, Love Again, and ABC thriller series Quantico. She is set to feature in the second season of Citadel and will also appear in the comedy Judgment Day alongside Will Ferrell and Zac Efron.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's action adventure epic Varanasi, in which she plays the female lead Mandakini. The much-awaited film stars Mahesh Babu as the protagonist Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha. The film's concept reel, released last year at a grand event in Hyderabad, gave a glimpse into a story that spans different places and periods - Antarctica, Varanasi, Kenya, 512 CE, 2027 CE, and even the Treta Yuga. Varanasi is slated to release worldwide on April 7, 2027.

READ | After Yash's Toxic gets postponed, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to now clash with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh