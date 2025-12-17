FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Oscars 2026: Homebound shortlisted for Best International Feature Film, Karan Johar thanks Neeraj Ghaywan for 'making so many dreams of ours come true'

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, got shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, leaving the producer Karan Johar overwhelmed.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 08:05 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Oscars 2026: Homebound shortlisted for Best International Feature Film, Karan Johar thanks Neeraj Ghaywan for 'making so many dreams of ours come true'
A poster of Homebound
    Filmmaker Karan Johar is over the moon after his movie Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, got shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Thanking director Neeraj Ghaywan for making his dream come true, KJo penned an emotional note on social media saying, "I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND..... all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography ... (sic)."

    "Thank you, @neeraj.ghaywan, for making so many dreams of ours come true... from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist, this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards........ #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in," the Dharma head added.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Ghaywan also expressed his gratitude on social media, writing, "#Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards! @TheAcademy We’re deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we’ve received from around the world."

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlisted names across 12 categories on Tuesday, including Animated Short Film, Casting, Cinematography, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Sound, and Visual Effects. Homebound will be competing in the Best International Feature Film category with Argentina’s Belen, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirat, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab.

    The final nominees in all categories are expected to be announced on January 22, 2026. The 98th Academy Awards are slated to take place on March 15, 2026, with comedian Conan O’Brien returning as the host

