Lionel Messi expresses gratitude to India for ‘warm welcome, great hospitality’ during GOAT India Tour, says ‘We'll take all the love and we'll be back'
Amid divorce rumours, Mahhi Vij drops emotional note for her 'first love', it's not Jay Bhanushali, but...: 'I love with all my heart, soul'
Who is Mustapha Kharbouch? Brown University student linked with mass shooting after profile removed amid suspect search
Oscars 2026: Homebound shortlisted for Best International Feature Film, Karan Johar thanks Neeraj Ghaywan for 'making so many dreams of ours come true'
Viral video: As Dhurandhar earns Rs 600 crore, Akshaye Khanna quietly celebrates film's success away from Mumbai, at his farmhouse, keeps a...
IPL 2026 Auction: Prithvi Shaw rejoins Delhi Capitals, latter shares heartfelt message on social media: 'Back to...'
US President Donald Trump’s MAJOR crackdown on immigration: Expands travel ban on THESE five countries, imposes restrictions on…
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS 4-lane highway, built with cost of Rs 188 crore, to cut short travel time between Moradabad and Bareilly, check details here
Gold, silver prices today, December 17: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
PM Modi becomes FIRST global leader to be conferred with Ethiopia’s top honour, receives highest civilian award in Addis Ababa
BOLLYWOOD
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, got shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, leaving the producer Karan Johar overwhelmed.
Filmmaker Karan Johar is over the moon after his movie Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, got shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Thanking director Neeraj Ghaywan for making his dream come true, KJo penned an emotional note on social media saying, "I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND..... all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography ... (sic)."
"Thank you, @neeraj.ghaywan, for making so many dreams of ours come true... from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist, this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards........ #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in," the Dharma head added.
Ghaywan also expressed his gratitude on social media, writing, "#Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards! @TheAcademy We’re deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we’ve received from around the world."
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlisted names across 12 categories on Tuesday, including Animated Short Film, Casting, Cinematography, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Sound, and Visual Effects. Homebound will be competing in the Best International Feature Film category with Argentina’s Belen, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirat, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab.
The final nominees in all categories are expected to be announced on January 22, 2026. The 98th Academy Awards are slated to take place on March 15, 2026, with comedian Conan O’Brien returning as the host