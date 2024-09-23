Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry to 97th Oscars

India has officially selected Laapataa Ladies as its entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. The film, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, aims to spotlight significant social issues while representing Indian cinema on the global stage. The announcement has been confirmed by Kiran Rao's team.

Laapataa Ladies explores themes of gender equality and women's empowerment in rural India. The film follows the story of two brides who are inadvertently switched during a train journey in 2001. Starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, and Nitanshi Goel in lead roles, the film combines a poignant narrative with a strong social message.

Recently, Laapataa Ladies was showcased at a special event held at the Supreme Court of India, attended by judges, their families, and officials. At that event, Rao expressed her gratitude for the Chief Justice's initiative in screening the film, which she noted has helped reach a wider audience. The film, which was released in March, also features performances by Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, contributing to a diverse cast that adds depth to the narrative.

The deadline for submissions for the 96th Oscars is November 14 this year. The shortlist for Best International Feature will be revealed on December 17, and nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025. The Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025.

