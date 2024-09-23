Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry to 97th Oscars

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Traffic restriction on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for 6 days due...; check alternative routes

Arshad Nadeem's net worth was just Rs 80 lakh before Olympic medal win, his current net worth is Rs...

Iran MP provides big update on Ebrahim Raisi's death, claims former president's helicopter crash was caused by...

Noida firing: 3 men partying at mall open fire in parking lot over...

Viral video: Drone footage shows Chinese rocket exploding during landing attempt; watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR news: Traffic restriction on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for 6 days due...; check alternative routes

Delhi-NCR news: Traffic restriction on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for 6 days due...; check alternative routes

Arshad Nadeem's net worth was just Rs 80 lakh before Olympic medal win, his current net worth is Rs...

Arshad Nadeem's net worth was just Rs 80 lakh before Olympic medal win, his current net worth is Rs...

Iran MP provides big update on Ebrahim Raisi's death, claims former president's helicopter crash was caused by...

Iran MP provides big update on Ebrahim Raisi's death, claims former president's helicopter crash was caused by...

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry to 97th Oscars

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies becomes India's official entry to 97th Oscars.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 01:57 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry to 97th Oscars
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India has officially selected Laapataa Ladies as its entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. The film, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, aims to spotlight significant social issues while representing Indian cinema on the global stage. The announcement has been confirmed by Kiran Rao's team.

Laapataa Ladies explores themes of gender equality and women's empowerment in rural India. The film follows the story of two brides who are inadvertently switched during a train journey in 2001. Starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, and Nitanshi Goel in lead roles, the film combines a poignant narrative with a strong social message.

Recently, Laapataa Ladies was showcased at a special event held at the Supreme Court of India, attended by judges, their families, and officials. At that event, Rao expressed her gratitude for the Chief Justice's initiative in screening the film, which she noted has helped reach a wider audience. The film, which was released in March, also features performances by Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, contributing to a diverse cast that adds depth to the narrative.

The deadline for submissions for the 96th Oscars is November 14 this year. The shortlist for Best International Feature will be revealed on December 17, and nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025. The Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, Software Engineer who stunned Pakistan in super over at T20 World Cup

Meet man, Software Engineer who stunned Pakistan in super over at T20 World Cup

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…

Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM at Raj Niwas today, ceremony likely to be low-key affair due to...

Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM at Raj Niwas today, ceremony likely to be low-key affair due to...

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

Not Rajinikanth, Big B, SRK, Mohanlal; this actor holds Guinness World Record for being most prolific film star in India

Not Rajinikanth, Big B, SRK, Mohanlal; this actor holds Guinness World Record for being most prolific film star in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement