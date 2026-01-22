FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore; check details

Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise today?

Bangladesh boycotts T20 World Cup 2026, refuses to play in India; ICC considers replacement

Oscar nominations 2026: Will Homebound secure spot? Here's when and where you can watch live today

Amrit Bharat Express train launch: PM Modi to inaugurate three new train services for Kerala this week, check routes, stoppages

Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for under-16 children? Here's what state IT minister said

Shashi Tharoor calls Gautam Gambhir's role 'hardest job after PM'; India coach responds

Operation Shakti: Bareilly ki Barfi actor Rohit Chaudhary leads espionage-thriller mini-series based on India-Pakistan conflict

Union Budget 2026: Will there be more income tax relief this year? Know here

What is Bhojshala dispute? History behind SC order allowing Saraswati Puja and Friday Namaz

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore; check details

Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore

Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise today?

Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise tod

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Oscar nominations 2026: Will Homebound secure spot? Here's when and where you can watch live today

Oscar 2026 nominations: Danielle Brooks and Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman will reveal the official nominations of the Academy Awards 2026, and from India, all eyes are on Homebound.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 04:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Oscar nominations 2026: Will Homebound secure spot? Here's when and where you can watch live today
Oscar Awards 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The big night is here. On January 22, the official nominations for the Oscars 2026 will be announced. Ahead of the nominations, Indian moviegoers and cinema lovers are rooting for filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound to secure the nomination and represent the country on the global stage. Here’s when and where you can catch the live reveal.

When and where to watch the Oscars 2026 nominations

The Color Purple's actress Danielle Brooks, a former nominee herself, and Thunderbolts and Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman will be announcing the nominations for 24 categories live from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Science’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre, Los Angeles.

The 98th Oscars' nominations will be announced in two sections. The first round is coming at 8:30 ET/5:30 a.m. PT. The second set of nominations will be announced at 8:41 a.m. PT/5:41 a.m. PT. According to Indian Standard Time, the nominations will start around 5:30 pm.

How to watch the Oscars 2026 nominations

The Indian audience can watch the nominations announcement across various free and easily accessible platforms. The Academy will be streaming the nominations on its official website (Oscar.com and Oscar.org), as well as its YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook channels. Speaking about the international audience, they can watch the announcement live on ABC’s Good Morning America. The nominations will also be streamed on Hulu, Disney+, and ABC News Live. 

More about nominations 

Under each category, five nominees will make the cut, except Best Picture, which has 10 nominees. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Every Indian has their eyes on this category. It will be a proud moment if Homebound secures a spot in this race. The titles competing as front runners in the Best Picture category are Hamnet, Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams and Wicked: For Good. Speaking about the Animated Feature Film category, KPop Demon Hunters and Zootopia 2 are among the frontrunners.

When are the Oscars 2026 happening? 

The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15 in Los Angeles. Comedian Conan O’Brien will return to host the big night. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise today?
Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise tod
Bangladesh boycotts T20 World Cup 2026, refuses to play in India; ICC considers replacement
Bangladesh boycotts T20 World Cup 2026, refuses to play in India; ICC considers
Oscar nominations 2026: Will Homebound secure spot? Here's when and where you can watch live today
Oscar nominations 2026: Here's when and where you live event
Amrit Bharat Express train launch: PM Modi to inaugurate three new train services for Kerala this week, check routes, stoppages
Amrit Bharat Express train launch: PM Modi to inaugurate three new train service
Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for under-16 children? Here's what state IT minister said
Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for under-16 children?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement