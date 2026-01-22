Oscar nominations 2026: Will Homebound secure spot? Here's when and where you can watch live today

Oscar 2026 nominations: Danielle Brooks and Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman will reveal the official nominations of the Academy Awards 2026, and from India, all eyes are on Homebound.

The big night is here. On January 22, the official nominations for the Oscars 2026 will be announced. Ahead of the nominations, Indian moviegoers and cinema lovers are rooting for filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound to secure the nomination and represent the country on the global stage. Here’s when and where you can catch the live reveal.

When and where to watch the Oscars 2026 nominations

The Color Purple's actress Danielle Brooks, a former nominee herself, and Thunderbolts and Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman will be announcing the nominations for 24 categories live from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Science’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre, Los Angeles.

The 98th Oscars' nominations will be announced in two sections. The first round is coming at 8:30 ET/5:30 a.m. PT. The second set of nominations will be announced at 8:41 a.m. PT/5:41 a.m. PT. According to Indian Standard Time, the nominations will start around 5:30 pm.

How to watch the Oscars 2026 nominations

The Indian audience can watch the nominations announcement across various free and easily accessible platforms. The Academy will be streaming the nominations on its official website (Oscar.com and Oscar.org), as well as its YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook channels. Speaking about the international audience, they can watch the announcement live on ABC’s Good Morning America. The nominations will also be streamed on Hulu, Disney+, and ABC News Live.

More about nominations

Under each category, five nominees will make the cut, except Best Picture, which has 10 nominees. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Every Indian has their eyes on this category. It will be a proud moment if Homebound secures a spot in this race. The titles competing as front runners in the Best Picture category are Hamnet, Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams and Wicked: For Good. Speaking about the Animated Feature Film category, KPop Demon Hunters and Zootopia 2 are among the frontrunners.

When are the Oscars 2026 happening?

The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15 in Los Angeles. Comedian Conan O’Brien will return to host the big night.