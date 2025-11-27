Orry, Siddhanth Kapoor not cooperating in Rs 252-crore drug case investigation, Mumbai Police claims they don't...

After Siddhanth Kapoor was questioned for five hours in Rs 252-crore drug case on Tuesday, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani was also quizzed for more than seven hours by the Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell on Wednesday.

Social media influencer Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who was called for the interrogation by Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell on Wednesday, has been reported to not cooperate in the investigation in Rs 252-crore drug case. The Crime Branch stated that the social media influencer did not reveal much during questioning.

As per IANS report, Orry consistently stated that he does not know Mohammed Salim Sohail Shaikh and has no connection with him, and he has never spoken with him. Police also said that Orry claims he goes to many Bollywood parties every day, but drugs are not involved in those parties, nor does he do drugs or have anything to do with them.

Mohammed Salim Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252-crore mephedrone seizure case, had claimed that several celebrities and a kin of Dawood Ibrahim had participated in rave parties organised by him in India and abroad. He took the names of Orry, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi, among others.

Siddhanth, who is son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, was also questioned for 5 hours on Tuesday, but he is also not cooperating with the investigation. Police found a new mobile phone in his hand. When the Crime Branch officials asked him about the mobile phone, he said his old mobile was broken down, so he bought a new one just two days ago.

Meanwhile, Orry has been questioned for over 7 hours in the case on Wednesday, and officials are not satisfied with his answers, so he may be called back. His trademark captions, chaotic humour, and deliberately mysterious answers to "What do you do?" have turned him into a symbol of modern celebrity culture where visibility itself is a vocation.

