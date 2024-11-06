Donald Trump has become the second US President to win non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1897.

Donald Trump has been elected the 47th President of the United States defeating the incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections. Orhan Awatramani or Orry, who is often seen with star kids and attending high profile Bollywood parties, shared several photos on his Instagram showing the proof that he voted for Donald Trump in the US Presidential elections.

He casted his vote from the Boulder County Overseas and Military Voters division, as seen in the screenshot of the official mail shared by him. Along with the post, he wrote, "We did it Donald, we did it, @realdonaldtrump #POTUS #MyPresident #MAGA Make America Safe Again #Trump2024 Proud to have exercised my right to vote in the exclusive 2024 presidential elections."

Reacting in the comments section, one netizen wrote, "Orry ke vote se jeete Donald Trump (Trump won because of Orry's vote)", while another added, "I want Trump to visit Orry's house and take a pic with him." "Orry should be credited by Trump in his speech", read another comment.

Several netizens also commented, "There was no need to offend Kamala", as earlier Orry had commented a vomitting emoji in the on the post of Kamala Harris' team on Instagram. When a netizen asked him if he's a supporter of Donald Trump, Orry had replied, "You’re either a Trump supporter or you hate America."

Donald Trump has become the second U.S. President to win non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1897. The Republican Party leader previously served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. The Democratic Party leader Joe Biden served as the 46th President.

