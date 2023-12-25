Orry says Shruti Haasan showed him 'unnecessary attitude': 'She was very very rude at...'

Orry revealed that Shruti Hassan was 'very very rude' to him at an event.

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, on Monday, conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. Fans asked him several questions and he answered them all with honesty. During the session, he revealed that Shruti Haasan showed him an ‘unnecessary attitude’ at an event.

When a social media user asked him, “Hi Orry has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can't take a name just give hints..” Orry replied, “Shruti Hassan. Not for posing cause I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don’t even know her ! Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding cause I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a “Pune” like a spot boy or smth.”

When a social media user asked, “Which Bollywood star is the sweetest kindest down to earth person to their team? Someone we wouldn’t assume.” He replied, “Jacqueline Fernandes - her team is literally her friend group.” When someone asked him, “Did you want to become famous? How’s this game affecting your life?” He answered, “I never have had dreams of being famous, it always felt too far away. However now that I semi have it.. and I am not complaining cause I did earn it.. it’s causing thoda cause when ppl come to me at traffic stops.. and for someone who loves to go out in public allot.. it’s hindering my life.. and I don’t want to keep security guards as it looks obnoxious. But let’s see.”

Meanwhile, Orry stayed for almost 30 hours inside the Bigg Boss 17 house in the past weekend. The housemates hosted three different housewarming parties for him. He was given the power to switch between the parties and then, he had to decide which of the three makaans hosted the best party for him.

After the three entertaining parties, Orry decided that it was the contestants inside the DIL who entertained him the most. For winning the task, Bigg Boss then provided a special dinner for Orry and the housemates of the DIL makaan - Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.