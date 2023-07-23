Orry poses with Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, netizens say 'ye har jagah aajata hai'

Headlines

World's richest man ever, not an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Hyderabad Nizam, Musk, Bezos, he lived in...

Maharashtra landslide: 81 still missing, search and rescue operation enters day 4

DNA Explainer: Why did India impose ban on rice exports? How it can fuel inflation, lead to grain shortage

Meet MLA with no income, bank deposit, house, land, vehicle or insurance; his net worth is…

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World's richest man ever, not an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Hyderabad Nizam, Musk, Bezos, he lived in...

Maharashtra landslide: 81 still missing, search and rescue operation enters day 4

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you are not losing belly fat

Diabetes tips: 8 breakfast foods to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Orry poses with Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, netizens say 'ye har jagah aajata hai'

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey were seen together on Saturday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, on Saturday, was seen posing with Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey outside a restaurant in Mumbai. He was seen wearing a stylish black t-shirt and pants while Alaviaa was donning a stylish top and denims.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, “Saturday fun #orry keeping it stylish with his buddy #alaviajaaferi.” Social media users reacted after the video went viral, one of them wrote, “ye har jagah aajata hai (he is everywhere).” The second one said, “Ohh my god he is so charming.” Another said, “Haye Haye sharma gayi.”

Watch video:

Orhan Awatramani often grabs attention as he hangs out with Bollywood divas including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and others. Everyone on social media is curious to know 'what he does for living.'

Earlier, a video of Orry went viral on social media in which was seen answering the most viral question which is ‘what does Orhan Awatramani do?’ In an interview, he was seen telling that he works ‘really hard’. On being asked if he is doing proper ‘9-6 boy’. He replied, “No, I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I am doing yoga, I get massages. You know! I am working.”

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has a lavish lifestyle and expensive tastes, but not a lot of people seem to know what he does for a living. Here is all you need to know about what Orry does for a living and how he affords his lavish lifestyle.

According to a interview, Orry described his profession as a “singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.” However, Orhan Awatramani has written on his official LinkedIn profile that he is a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited, the multi-billion dollar company which is headed by Mukesh Ambani. Notably, Orry is a close friend of Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

 

 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kanguva: Tribal leader Suriya unleashes wrath in Siva's film, makers drop first glimpse on actor's 48th birthday

Meet Aslam Khan, the multi-talented actor who played 11 characters in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Noida: RTI reveals the curious case of 58 police patrolling scooters

Airline founded by Ratan Tata’s kin may get Apple update as Tata Group gears up for iPhone production

Apple iPhone 15 September launch may be saved by Samsung, LG fails key test

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE