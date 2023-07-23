Orry poses with Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, netizens say 'ye har jagah aajata hai'

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey were seen together on Saturday.

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, on Saturday, was seen posing with Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey outside a restaurant in Mumbai. He was seen wearing a stylish black t-shirt and pants while Alaviaa was donning a stylish top and denims.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, “Saturday fun #orry keeping it stylish with his buddy #alaviajaaferi.” Social media users reacted after the video went viral, one of them wrote, “ye har jagah aajata hai (he is everywhere).” The second one said, “Ohh my god he is so charming.” Another said, “Haye Haye sharma gayi.”

Watch video:

Orhan Awatramani often grabs attention as he hangs out with Bollywood divas including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and others. Everyone on social media is curious to know 'what he does for living.'

Earlier, a video of Orry went viral on social media in which was seen answering the most viral question which is ‘what does Orhan Awatramani do?’ In an interview, he was seen telling that he works ‘really hard’. On being asked if he is doing proper ‘9-6 boy’. He replied, “No, I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I am doing yoga, I get massages. You know! I am working.”

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has a lavish lifestyle and expensive tastes, but not a lot of people seem to know what he does for a living. Here is all you need to know about what Orry does for a living and how he affords his lavish lifestyle.

According to a interview, Orry described his profession as a “singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.” However, Orhan Awatramani has written on his official LinkedIn profile that he is a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited, the multi-billion dollar company which is headed by Mukesh Ambani. Notably, Orry is a close friend of Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant.