Orry makes shocking revelation on rift with Sara Ali Khan, demands apology from Amrita Singh for 'traumatising' him: 'I can't do that anymore'

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, has finally broken the silence on his ongoing feud with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, calling out their mother, actress Amrita Singh, as the biggest culprit in their differences. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Orry claimed that the biggest reason why he would never reconcile with Sara and Ibrahim is the trauma their mother caused him.

Orry admitted breaking ties with the siblings long ago, and said, "I unfollowed Sara a while ago, and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years." He added, “Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through, and I just don't think I can do that anymore." When asked to explain trauma, Orry refused to answer.

Recently, Orry even mocked Sara's career. When asked about the same, he doesn't consider it a below-the-belt attempt. "I don’t really think I said anything wrong about her.. I just made a small joke, taking a dig at her career. I highly doubt she even felt bad about it. The whole internet makes fun of Sara’s movies all the time. Her biggest body of work is a series of memes that she’s delivered via movies. People make fun of me being jobless all the time. it’s not that deep," Orry added.

Is there a way that his feud with Sara and Ibrahim can come to an end? Orry replied that only Amrita Singh's apology can do that. "If Amrita Singh were to apologize I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future," Orry asserted.

What went wrong between Sara and Orry?

Orry dropped a video on his social media using the phrase "3 worst names," revealing Sara, Amrita, and Palak. The reference was widely decoded as naming Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh, and actor Palak Tiwari. After sparking significant backlash from the netizens, the reel was later deleted.

Soon after the reel, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry. Later, in an Instagram exchange, a user asked Orry if he had also unfollowed Sara and Ibrahim. He responded, “Long ago, bro. They just caught up.” This fueled the speculation about their friendship status.