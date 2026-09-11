Orry claims Sara Ali Khan pushed a girl off a chair at party, says he was blamed: ‘I didn’t even do it

Orry has recalled an old party incident involving Sara Ali Khan and claimed he was blamed by a girl after Sara allegedly pushed her from a chair.

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has spoken about his past friendship with actress Sara Ali Khan and shared an unusual incident involving the two at a party.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Orry recalled a time when he and Sara were trying to find a place to sit. According to him, they saw a girl sitting on a chair. Orry alleged that Sara pushed the girl away from the chair, after which the two of them took the seat.

Orry said he later had to deal with the girl's anger even though, according to him, he was not the person who pushed her. "I'm going through what I didn't even do," Orry recalled.

The Girl Confronted Orry Instead

Orry said the situation became more awkward when the girl chose to confront him instead of Sara. He explained that Sara was "very famous at the time," which, in his view, may have influenced the girl's reaction. He claimed that because Sara had a much bigger public profile, the girl directed her frustration towards him instead.

Orry also remembered what he was wearing when the confrontation happened. He said he had on a dramatic outfit that included a cape, a fashion turban and kitten sunglasses.

According to Orry, his unusual appearance eventually helped make the situation less tense. The girl later told him, "It's fine that you pushed me off the chair. I know it was a mistake."

Orry replied, "It wasn't, but thank you." He described the entire episode as a "really funny" story and claimed that Sara had "created the story."

Orry and Sara's Friendship Has Turned Sour

The story comes at a time when Orry's relationship with Sara Ali Khan has become a subject of public attention.

The two were once seen as close friends, but their relationship has reportedly changed over time. Orry has spoken publicly about the fallout on several occasions, while Sara