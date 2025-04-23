Orry shared that Ananya’s 'insecurity and jealousy” actually boosted his confidence. He felt that if a “senior actor” like her was threatened by his presence, it meant he was doing something right in his career.

Ananya Panday and influencer Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, have often been spotted together at parties and events, sparking talks of a close friendship.

However, things reportedly turned sour between them during the shoot of their Prime Video series Call Me Bae. In an interview, Orry claimed that Ananya grew “insecure and jealous” about his involvement in the show, which led to a fallout between the two.

When Orry appeared on the Aleena Dissects podcast, he shared, "We had a very big fallout when we were shooting for Call Me Bae. Then we patched up. She was jealous and insecure that I was going to be on Call Me Bae. She made some very mean comments to me."

Orry shared that Ananya’s alleged “insecurity and jealousy” actually boosted his confidence. He felt that if a “senior actor” like her was threatened by his presence, it meant he was doing something right in his career. According to him, the tension on set was a sign that he was making an impact.

He added, "I said if Ananya Panday is threatened by my presence on set, then surely I am on the right track. She’s a senior actor. She’s the lead actor on set—she could have had me removed from the show. If she was threatened by my presence, then surely I am doing something right. She was not happy with me on set, no."

It seems Orry and Ananya have patched things up, as they were recently spotted together at a friend’s wedding, appearing cordial and comfortable around each other.

Call Me Bae, a comedy-drama produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, premiered in September 2024. Alongside Ananya Panday, the series featured a talented ensemble cast including Vir Das, Varun Sood, Muskkan Jafferi, and Vihaan Samat in significant roles.