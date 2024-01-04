Headlines

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Orry has opened up on his leaked WhatsApp chat with Palak Tiwari where he rejected her apology and showed him the middle finger.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and Palak Tiwari/Instagram
A screenshot from Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Palak Tiwari's WhatsApp chat was recently leaked online. The social media sensation was seen rejecting the actress's apology and showing her the middle finger in their conversation. The screenshot, which seemingly Orry deleted after sharing it on his Instagram, had gone viral on the internet.

Now, as per the latest update from the Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, when a netizen asked Orry why he publicly shamed Palak, he replied, "Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for? Think about it ? Youl r (You’ll are) grilling me for not happily accepting her apology ? But she’s obviously apologising for smth (something) she did that was wrong...wrong enough that a 3rd party had to get involved and make her see it correctly."

He added, "Do you think 1) she would apologise 2) I would story it like that 3) others would tell her to apologise. If she was not very very very wrong in some action and crossed a line ? I have friends in all departments...pls (please) check my friend list it goes beyond the young generation actors and I have never ever behaved like this because I have never heard such nonsense from someone before."

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip
community on Reddit

Here's what their leaked WhatsApp chat read. "Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want", Palak had sent these WhatsApp messages to Orry before he replied her with a middle finger emoji. She then mentioned Sara Ali Khan and told him, "Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it", and he replied, "No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk." Palak's last message to Orry read, "I've said my apology." The real reason behind their fight is still unclear.

