'Chill out': Orry snaps back at troll questioning his sexuality, abusing him in rare social media outburst

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, called Bollywood's BFF, recently responded to a social media troll questioning his sexuality.

Bollywood’s BFF Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has been in news for the past couple of years for being papped with some of the most popular actors and star kids in tinsel town. This has earned Orry fame and also a lot of attention on social media, not all of which is positive. On Tuesday, Orry posted a teaser of an upcoming interview he has done on his social media. Among the comments were a few derogatory ones, calling him names. Orry however, did not take the abuse lying down.

Orry has recently done an interview with Mens XP. He posted a short one-minute teaser of the video interaction on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption ‘coming soon’. The video sees him talking about his life, his first brush with fame, and his celebrity friends. In the comments section, many praised him but others had some vile abuses for him.

One comment in particular drew Orry’s attention. “One word to describe him/her whatever he ie ''BKL",” it read. The last abbreviation is a reference to a Hindi cuss word. Within minutes, Orry responded to the comment, “I’m a dude pls chill out.” While many praised Orry’s response, calling it classy, others said he did not need to respond to such comments. “Arre bhai you don’t need to respond to these comments,” wrote one. Another said, “Well replied.”

Orry has been a subject of amusement among netizens for over a year since his first pictures with the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Alia Bhatt began surfacing. Many wondered how this person – who seemed to be unassociated with Bollywood – is hanging out with the top stars of the country. Orry was recently a guest at the high-profile birthday bash of Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat.

Recently, Orry’s LinkedIn account went viral, answering at least in part, the question ‘what does Orry do’. As per the profile, he is a Special Project Manager in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group. As per reports, he works closely with Isha Ambani.