Orry aka Orhan Awatramani parties with Nysa Devgan, shares glamorous photos of her

Orry-Nysa Devgan

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan, who is one of the most glamorous star kids, recently partied with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. Orry took to Instagram and shared inside photos from the party.

In the photos shared by Orry, Nysa can be seen wearing a glamorous golden tank top while posing with her friends. He also shared a solo photo of Nysa in which she can be seen sitting in the car.

Take a look:

Earlier, Nysa and Orry were spotted attending a dinner party, and that's where she asked the paparazzi to pronounce her proper name. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Nysa Devgan can be seen exiting a restaurant with Orry. While getting into the car, she can be heard correcting the paps, telling them, "Mera naam Nysa hai".

Earlier, in an interview, Kajol stated that she feels 'proud' of her daughter. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star said, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

Ajay Devgn, while promoting his upcoming actioner Bholaa, also talked about the trolling and abuse that his kids have to face online. Talking to Filmfare, the actor said, "It does bother me a lot because you cannot change that. You really don’t know what to do. Because a lot of the time, there are some things written that are not even true. But if you react, they multiply. So it is a tricky situation."

For the unversed, Nysa was born on April 20, 2003, in Mumbai. She pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She went to Singapore to finish her high school at the United World College of South East Asia. She is reportedly currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Read|Jai Shri Ram anthem from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush becomes most viewed video in last 24 hours