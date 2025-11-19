FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani lands in BIG TROUBLE, Mumbai Police summon influencer in Rs 252-crore drugs case

The Mumbai Police have summoned Orhan Awatramani in connection with the high-profile drug case.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 09:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Popular social media influencer Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has now landed in major trouble. Mumbai Police has summoned Orry in connection with the Rs 252 crore drug case. Orry has to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit tomorrow at 10 AM for questioning, reported ANI. Earlier, police had said that film and fashion celebrities named by Shaikh – the alleged drug dealer – are likely to be questioned as the probe continues.

