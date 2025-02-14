Calling Ananya Panday a senior actor, Orry further said, "If such a senior actor… To me, she’s a senior actor. She’s the lead actor on set, she could have me removed from the show."

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has always been close to almost all star kids of Bollywood, however, his recent revelation about his 'bestie' Ananya Panday has left fans shocked. Orry, who made a cameo appearance in Ananya Panday's OTT show Call Me Bae, recently revealed that the actress was ‘not happy’ about his inclusion in the show.

During his recent interview on the Aleena Dissects podcast, Orry said, "We had a very big fallout when we were shooting for Call Me Bae… Then we patched up. She was jealous and insecure that I was going to be on Call Me Bae. She made some very mean comments to me. I said if Ananya Panday is threatened by my presence on set, then surely I am on the right track."

Calling Ananya Panday a senior actor, Orry further said, "If such a senior actor… To me, she’s a senior actor. She’s the lead actor on set, she could have me removed from the show. If she was threatened by my presence, then surely I am doing something right. She was not happy with me on set, no."

For the unversed, Ananya Panday is yet to react to Orry’s recent claim. The actress, daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, made her debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. She was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller film CTRL. Ananya Panday is now recognised as among the finest actors in the new lot and has a busy schedule ahead. She will be next seen in Chand Mera Dil starring Lakshya, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Kartik Aaryan, and the second season of her OTT show Call Me Bae.

