Orhan Awatramani aka Orry opens up on his hair transplant, says he was 'understandably conscious' before surgery

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is often spotted with star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Ahan Shetty, Mahikaa Rampal, and others at parties in Mumbai, Dubai, and other cities. He is one of the most trending social media celebrities as he keeps sharing photos from his lavish parties on his Instagram.

However, many people don't know that Orry underwent a hair transplant surgery after he started losing his hair. He opened up about the same and stated that he was 'understandably conscious' before the surgery in a recent interview, in which Orry's honesty and candidness is being appreciated widely.

Talking to Vogue India, Orry said, "One day when you are 25, you don’t want to look 35. Losing hair is the first reminder that you are ageing. And for someone like me who loves experimenting with his hair, I was understandably conscious." Revealing why he opted for a hair transplant at a young age, he stated, "It’s better to have it done now than to do quick touch-ups now and then or having to do a major transplant ten years later."

Orhan further talked about the surgery in detail as he explained, "The procedure is almost like gardening when you dig out a plant and relocate it to another part of the soil. They take the follicles from the back and put them in the front. It is a tedious 11-hour surgery under local anesthesia but you are fully functional and can watch TV during the procedure—I even hosted a work meeting during the surgery."

The social media sensation also shared that he really liked his bald look after the transplant as he added, "They shave your head bald for the surgery so the doctor can see what he is doing, and you get the best results. But I ended up liking the bald look so much that I shaved my head two more times after the transplant, and I rocked it."



