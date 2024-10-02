'Organisers were told not...': Gurdas Maan shares why he felt left out of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception

Gurdas Maan revealed that he was feeling left out as he was not invited to the reception but had no clue that Virat Kohli had planned to surprise him.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples not only in the film industry but also in the cricketing world. The couple, who got married in 2017 in Italy, held a grand reception gala in Delhi and Mumbai for their friends in which Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan was the main attraction. His performance at the Delhi reception is still quite popular. Now, in an interview, veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan revealed that he was not aware that he was going to perform at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding.

In an interview with Mashable India, Gurdas Maan revealed that Virat Kohli loves him so he was surprised when he wasn't invited to his reception with Anushka Sharma. Gurdaas Maan shared that he had no idea he was going to be performing there. The veteran singer said that he was aware that he had a performance in Delhi but did not know that it was for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception.

Gurdas Maan was quoted as saying, "Virat had already said that this is a surprise. The organisers were specifically told not to tell Gurdas Maan. He should only know once he reaches the venue. And here I was thinking that he hadn’t called me, and I was completely surprised. After that, I started singing."

Gurdas Maan also shared how Virat Kohli, during his performance, was translating the Punjabi lyrics in Anushka Sharma’s ear. Gurdas Maan shared only happy memories from the grand wedding and said that now whenever he performs at a Delhi wedding, people request him to perform the same set that he did at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s reception.