Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Bollywood hit machine whose mother was junior artist, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar

'Organisers were told not...': Gurdas Maan shares why he felt left out of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception

This man, an Indian, was first to interview Sachin Tendulkar on TV, joined Bollywood after..

Meet Prayagraj's richest man who spent childhood in poverty, now has net worth of Rs 4500 crore, his is...

‘Amit ji kaun hain…’: This actor was accused of 'copying' Amitabh Bachchan, left films after 17 flops, still called star

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Organisers were told not...': Gurdas Maan shares why he felt left out of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception

'Organisers were told not...': Gurdas Maan shares why he felt left out of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception

This man, an Indian, was first to interview Sachin Tendulkar on TV, joined Bollywood after..

This man, an Indian, was first to interview Sachin Tendulkar on TV, joined Bollywood after..

Meet Prayagraj's richest man who spent childhood in poverty, now has net worth of Rs 4500 crore, his is...

Meet Prayagraj's richest man who spent childhood in poverty, now has net worth of Rs 4500 crore, his is...

Lal Bahadur Shashtri Jayanti 2024: Six inspirational quotes by former Prime Minister 

Lal Bahadur Shashtri Jayanti 2024: Six inspirational quotes by former Prime Minister 

Gout Diet: 7 morning foods to lower uric acid levels naturally

Gout Diet: 7 morning foods to lower uric acid levels naturally

10 best dark comedy films to watch on OTT

10 best dark comedy films to watch on OTT

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Organisers were told not...': Gurdas Maan shares why he felt left out of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception

'Organisers were told not...': Gurdas Maan shares why he felt left out of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception

‘Amit ji kaun hain…’: This actor was accused of 'copying' Amitabh Bachchan, left films after 17 flops, still called star

‘Amit ji kaun hain…’: This actor was accused of 'copying' Amitabh Bachchan, left films after 17 flops, still called star

This man, an Indian, was first to interview Sachin Tendulkar on TV, joined Bollywood after..

This man, an Indian, was first to interview Sachin Tendulkar on TV, joined Bollywood after..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Organisers were told not...': Gurdas Maan shares why he felt left out of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception

Gurdas Maan revealed that he was feeling left out as he was not invited to the reception but had no clue that Virat Kohli had planned to surprise him.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 08:41 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Organisers were told not...': Gurdas Maan shares why he felt left out of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples not only in the film industry but also in the cricketing world. The couple, who got married in 2017 in Italy, held a grand reception gala in Delhi and Mumbai for their friends in which Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan was the main attraction. His performance at the Delhi reception is still quite popular. Now, in an interview, veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan revealed that he was not aware that he was going to perform at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding. 

Gurdas Maan revealed that he was feeling left out as he was not invited to the reception but had no clue that Virat Kohli had planned to surprise him. 

In an interview with Mashable India, Gurdas Maan revealed that Virat Kohli loves him so he was surprised when he wasn't invited to his reception with Anushka Sharma. Gurdaas Maan shared that he had no idea he was going to be performing there. The veteran singer said that he was aware that he had a performance in Delhi but did not know that it was for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception.

Gurdas Maan was quoted as saying, "Virat had already said that this is a surprise. The organisers were specifically told not to tell Gurdas Maan. He should only know once he reaches the venue. And here I was thinking that he hadn’t called me, and I was completely surprised. After that, I started singing."

Gurdas Maan also shared how Virat Kohli, during his performance, was translating the Punjabi lyrics in Anushka Sharma’s ear. Gurdas Maan shared only happy memories from the grand wedding and said that now whenever he performs at a Delhi wedding, people request him to perform the same set that he did at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s reception.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Final phase of voting across 40 seats today, 415 candidates in fray

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Final phase of voting across 40 seats today, 415 candidates in fray

Manoj Gupta: Visionary Leader in IT Distribution

Manoj Gupta: Visionary Leader in IT Distribution

Ritu Rathee on separation rumours with 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja: 'Main bachchon ko akele...'

Ritu Rathee on separation rumours with 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja: 'Main bachchon ko akele...'

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, left after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, left after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

Top Nephrologists of the country: Redefining excellence in Renal Care

Top Nephrologists of the country: Redefining excellence in Renal Care

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement