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Opinion: With Maatrubhumi v Eetha, Chitrangda Singh, Shraddha Kapoor are in tug-of-war, making it clash of glamour, mass appeal, metro stardom

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Opinion: With Maatrubhumi v Eetha, Chitrangda Singh, Shraddha Kapoor are in tug-of-war, making it clash of glamour, mass appeal, metro stardom

December 4, 2026, will witness an interesting clash as Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh's Maatrubhumi will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 08:08 PM IST

Opinion: With Maatrubhumi v Eetha, Chitrangda Singh, Shraddha Kapoor are in tug-of-war, making it clash of glamour, mass appeal, metro stardom
Chitrangda Singh, Shraddha Kapoor (Image source: Instagram)
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In an industry where an actress’s popularity is often measured by her ability to connect with audiences across markets, Shraddha Kapoor and Chitrangda Singh represent two very different kinds of appeal. While Shraddha has built a strong following among urban audiences and multiplex-goers, Chitrangda’s screen presence, desi glamour, and sensual appeal have found considerable resonance among mass audiences.

Chitrangda Singh, who has shared screen space with several big names in the past, could now be entering one of the most defining phases of her career. With her association with Salman Khan, the actress is getting an opportunity to tap into a much wider audience base. Being the leading lady of a Salman Khan film brings with it a different kind of visibility, particularly given the superstar’s enormous following across mass markets and smaller centres.

Watch Maatrubhumi trailer

What makes Chitrangda an interesting proposition is her distinct screen appeal. Her desi sensuality, glamour and confident screen presence have the potential to connect strongly with audiences in mass-driven markets and states. She brings a certain old-school Bollywood glamour that has traditionally worked well with audiences beyond the metropolitan circuits.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, has cultivated a different kind of stardom. With her relatable personality, girl-next-door image, and successful filmography, she enjoys significant popularity among urban and metropolitan audiences. Her appeal cuts across younger demographics, particularly multiplex audiences, where her films and public persona have helped her establish a strong connection.

Watch Eetha trailer

The comparison, therefore, is less about who is ahead and more about the different audience spaces the two actresses occupy. Shraddha has established herself as a recognisable face with a strong urban following, while Chitrangda could be looking at a fresh career high with the reach and visibility that comes with a Salman Khan-led project.

Also read: Maatrubhumi: Meiyang Chang gets emotional seeing Prashant Tamang one last time in Salman Khan's film: 'Mero bhai I'm so glad'

With Bollywood increasingly looking at audience segmentation and the changing dynamics of theatrical stardom, the contrast between the two actresses makes for an interesting conversation. Could Chitrangda’s association with Salman Khan help her emerge as a stronger mass-market favourite, while Shraddha continues to command the multiplex and metro space?

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