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Opinion: Salman Khan's privacy invasion during hospital visit, having dinner raise burning concern, superstars are public figures, not public property

Why do we forget that a public figure ain't public property, that needs to be in sync with their perfect larger-than-life persona, powerful, but not vulnerable, superficial, but not real. Recent incidents of Salman Khan's privacy invasion are signs of a toxic culture.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 29, 2026, 06:39 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Opinion: Salman Khan's privacy invasion during hospital visit, having dinner raise burning concern, superstars are public figures, not public property
Salman Khan (Image source: Screengrab)
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Being a star or stardom comes with a heavy price. It certainly goes far beyond performing on camera, winning awards, pulling tremendous crowds, embracing fans with an abundance of love, or enjoying the spotlight. Being a public figure, a superstar has its own perks and demerits, and sometimes the latter overpowers the former. Even the weightage of fame becomes difficult to bear, especially when the lines between personal life and stardom get diminished, or they are tied with a thin line. The craze, fandome, or knowing your idol in and out is now pretty evident, thanks to social media. 

When fans forget their stars are also humans

People love their favorite superstars and want to know them beyond their work. But trespassing into their personal space is not cool. Everyone wants to keep their private life guarded, even the biggest of stars. However, for them, the scope for this secrecy is little to nothing. People often cross their limits and try to intrude into their idols' personal lives, and keep their opinions ready. This has indeed been a consistent phenomenon in the entertainment world, which has not become a threat in itself. 

Another privacy breach for Salman Khan

Recently, a video of Salman Khan sitting at a dinner table was leaked, and it quickly went viral like wildfire. While the superstar was simply spending his personal time at dinner, someone leaked the video, and people immediately began making assumptions of being intoxicated, out of shape, and whatnot. First things first, it was clearly a breach of a superstar’s personal life. Anyone out there would dislike being secretly captured while having dinner, as that is absolutely personal. But when it comes to superstars, especially someone like Salman Khan, who has a massive fan base across the nation and beyond, people often forget that he, too, deserves personal space and privacy.

Also read: Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch', portrays strong emotions of Indo-China soldiers for their country and family

Why so judgmental of actors? 

As soon as the video went viral, people started making several assumptions about Salman Khan, both certain and uncertain. Look at the irony, as an audience, we adore him for his on-screen performances, his persona, aura, humanitarian work, and love for his fans. But are we doing justice to his love? Is this how we reciprocate his love? A person can look tired after an exhausting day, and all he needs is one quick meal before hitting the bed. It is absolutely unfair to judge him for anything he does in his personal life, especially when you don't indicate it. No one should have the right to interfere in it.

Public figures aren't public property

This is not the first time such an incident has happened. A few days ago, Salman was spotted outside the hospital, and we all saw how agitated he was to see getting papped by the media and fans. Yes, they are public figures, but not public property. Understand the difference. They aren't entitled to expose their personal lives or allow the invasion deep into their homes. The more such indecent incidents will make their superstars cautious, and they will try their best to keep themselves protected from such situations. This will limit your access to your favourite star. Next time, you might see a group of guards before him, and a small glimpse of your favourite one guarded in between. 

Also read: Exclusive: Salman Khan confronts photographers, paps clears misunderstanding, but what exactly happened outside hospital? Insider makes surprising revelation

As an audience, we have to understand that superstars have always faced issues regarding privacy. Their personal lives are constantly exposed to the public, sometimes with consent, but most of the time without it. They genuinely have to deal with mental disturbance caused by countless opinions being constantly thrown at them. This is an absolutely unacceptable practice. Loving a superstar is fine, but invading their personal life is simply unfair. 

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