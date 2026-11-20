Ranveer Singh proved his acting range with Dhurandhar, giving Ranbir Kapoor tough competition amid Ramayana's blockbuster run. Forget box office numbers; Ranveer Singh has beaten Ranbir Kapoor where it matters most. Read on to know more.

With the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh's growth was something audiences witnessed with every passing day. It was not just the box office numbers that kept getting bigger, but also the scale of his performance, his screen presence, and the transformation he brought to the table. From Hamza Ali Mazari to Jaskirat Singh Rangi, Ranveer showcased a range that went beyond a conventional star performance, establishing himself as an actor who could completely reinvent himself for a character.

Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor: Why Ramayana has reignited the debate

Now, with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana in the conversation, the ongoing Ranveer Singh versus Ranbir Kapoor debate has found another dimension. While both actors have carved their own space and enjoy a massive audience following, the comparison becomes particularly interesting when it comes to versatility and character transformation. Ranbir has his own charm and strengths as a performer, but the kind of dramatic transformation and range Ranveer displayed across the Dhurandhar franchise is a benchmark of its own.

Hamza Ali Mazari became a pop-culture phenomenon

What made Ranveer's journey with Dhurandhar particularly remarkable was how distinctly he inhabited two different identities. His portrayal of Hamza became much more than just a character from a film; it evolved into a pop-culture phenomenon. From dialogues and mannerisms to fashion, social media trends and everyday conversations, Hamza found a life beyond the big screen. The character became one of the most talked-about cultural moments, reflecting the impact of Ranveer's performance.

From Hamza to Jaskirat, Ranveer showcased two contrasting identities

And it was not just Hamza. The transition into Jaskirat brought an entirely different emotional and physical dimension to his performance. The ability to switch between such contrasting personalities within the same franchise showcased a level of versatility that is difficult to replicate. Each passing day, as the franchise grew at the box office, Ranveer's performance continued to become a talking point, giving audiences another reason to revisit and discuss his work.

Why Ranveer Singh gains the upper hand in the versatility battle

The Ranveer versus Ranbir debate is certainly still part of the larger conversation, especially with Ramayana bringing Ranbir into the spotlight. However, when it comes to transformation, character versatility, and creating a cultural impact through performances, Ranveer seems to have already gained the upper hand. While Ranbir brings his own appeal and screen presence, Ranveer's ability to completely disappear into a character and emerge with an entirely new identity is what sets him apart.

Also read: Ramayana: From fastest 1500 crore gross to biggest post-Diwali earner, records broken by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's blockbuster

Ultimately, Dhurandhar was not just a box office success for Ranveer Singh; it was also a showcase of his evolution as a performer. He commanded the box office while simultaneously creating characters that became a part of pop culture. And when the conversation moves beyond numbers to the sheer scale of transformation, Ranveer Singh undoubtedly takes the cake.