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Opinion: From Superboys of Malegaon To Mirzapur, Nayyi Navelli; here's how regional, heartland stories are striking a chord with audiences

The reason why Mirzapur: The Movie, Superboys of Malegaon, and Nayyi Navelli clicked is that heartland doesn't treat tier-2 and tier-3 towns as just backdrops but as real catalysts that drive the story forward.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

Opinion: From Superboys of Malegaon To Mirzapur, Nayyi Navelli; here's how regional, heartland stories are striking a chord with audiences
Nayyi Navelli, Mirzapur The Movie (Image source: IMDb)
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Indian audiences have clearly moved past generic small-town tropes in favour of stories with real emotion and unique identities, and Amazon MGM Studios is among the leaders in this content transformation nationwide. Their lineup of movies from the heartland doesn't treat tier-2 and tier-3 towns as just backdrops but as real catalysts that drive the story forward. 

However, a point to note is how movies with heartland backdrops in recent years have become overly predictable, relying on a repetitive mix of light comedy and social messages. While that formula initially worked, viewers quickly grew tired of watching the same small-town tropes played out in the exact same tone again and again.

Amazon MGM Studios recognized this fatigue early on and deliberately steered away from preachy, one-tone narratives. Instead of sticking to safe comedy-dramas, they added freshness to the regional-based movies by exploring action, dark comedy, coming-of-age stories, and thrillers. By treating small-town India through a broader lens rather than a single genre template, they completely reset expectations for what heartland-based movies can achieve.  

Also read: Manoj Muntashir mocks Ramayana over qawwali row, admits Adipurush was mistake, but not his songs; netizens brutally troll him

Superboys of Malegaon (2024) beautifully captures that passion, quirky localized filmmaking culture, and the hard work factor against all odds with Malegaon as the backdrop. Mirzapur: The Movie (2026) redefined Indian OTT by turning heartland power struggles and regional slang into a global pop-culture phenomenon. Nishaanchi (2025) continued that trajectory by bringing sharp, genre-bending thrills and tension directly out of the small-town roots of Kanpur. These titles together prove Amazon MGM Studios' versatility, spanning everything from comedy and passion to crime and drama. 

Now, the recently released movie Nayyi Navelli (2026) has been the latest addition to the list of impactful heartland stories. Nayyi Navelli, based in Meerut, promises a fresh, bold, and modern perspective on local relationships and societal shifts that feel relatable yet visually grand. The project brings nuanced and sharp characterizations to the big screen, pushing local narratives into a completely new space. By combining such authentic regional flavour with top-tier big projects, the production house has certainly created a true winning formula. 

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