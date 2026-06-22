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Opinion: From horrors of Raakh to highs of Matka King: How OTT series overpowers movies, gives holistic approach to entertainment fearlessly

With Raakh, Matka King, and System, OTT offered a variety of content with the biggest names, proving that risk-taking content will always find backing in the digital space.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 09:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Opinion: From horrors of Raakh to highs of Matka King: How OTT series overpowers movies, gives holistic approach to entertainment fearlessly
Ali Fazal in Raakh, Sonakshi Sinha in System (Image source: IMDb)
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The best thing about OTT is the variety of entertainment it offers, without any filters. In the last three months, Prime Video scored a winning streak with the biggest of talents. After path-breaking collaborations with Sonakshi Sinha-Jyotika's System and Vijay Varma's Matka King, Ali Fazal's Raakh released with high anticipation, leaving the audience shocked, stunned, and amazed.

Raakh: Ali Fazal's best on OTT

The 8-episode series Raakh, inspired by the gruesome Billa and Ranga's treacherous crime, shows Ali Fazal with his boldest performance on OTT. This is more intense than Guddu Pandit from Mirzapur. Raakh showcases him in a darker, more layered avatar than audiences have ever seen him before. After making a mark internationally, Ali returns to his home ground with one of his most challenging Indian projects.

Is Prime Video home for actors' reivention?

The common link between Sonakshi, Vijay, and Ali's recent impressive work is the OTT platform, which continues to challenge the established stars to break away from their on-screen personas. The OTT platform moved beyond conventional storytelling with a project that pushes creative boundaries. 

All three actors, Ali, Sonakshi, and Vijay, have an impressive record with the OTT platform. Before System, Sonakshi impressed the masses Dahaad. Similarly, Ali and Vijay have previously won the audience with Mirzapur. The streamer is building long-term creative relationships rather than one-off casting decisions.

What does the success of Raakh prove? 

The reception to the hard-hitting show proves that the most memorable collaborations are built on risk-taking, not only for the actor but also for the platform. The critics and audience reception also cement that OTT is the best platform for such gut-wrenching content. The acceptance of System, or even Matka King, also impose confident among the filmmakers like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nagraj Popatrao Manjule to actually experiment with the usual style of storytelling and can take a leap forward into different genres as well. 

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