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Opinion: First Sunny Deol, now Salman Khan; Why Bollywood superstars are furious at paparazzi, have we lost empathy due to rat race of views?

First Sunny Deol, now Salman Khan, why Bollywood superstars are slamming the paparazzi culture? What is the root issue of such embarrassing situations? Read on to know more.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 20, 2026, 03:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Opinion: First Sunny Deol, now Salman Khan; Why Bollywood superstars are furious at paparazzi, have we lost empathy due to rat race of views?
Salman Khan and Sunny Deol, losing their cool at paps (Image source: Screengrabs, Twitter)
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Paparazzi have become an integral part of the electronic media. While spending over a decade in the fraternity, I realised how the evolution of getting clicked is gradually getting worse. On Wednesday, Salman Khan surprised his fans and admirers by dropping 4 photos, giving a subtle alert to paps to respect boundaries, and clarifying his priority for his people and their problems over his superstar image. From Tuesday night, videos of Dabbang star furiously reacting to the media are going viral. The actor was visibly miffed with the huge crowd of lensmen, creating a ruckus for their perfect click, and crossing the line of decency. Salman lost his cool, and he refused to cooperate. Is he at fault? No, his anger is justified, and here's how. 

Salman Khan didn't walk out of a film set, but a hospital

The biggest fault of the paparazzi was that they spotted Khan walking out of the Hinduja Hospital. One has to understand that Salman didn't go there to make a public appearance. He wasn't on a press junket or at an event. It was a personal moment for him. He went there to meet someone who's close to him, and he was certainly not in a happy mood. Then how can we expect him to pose, or even spare a second for the lens? As per the information, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor exited the hospital around 2 am, and even at that time, paps were over-enthused to get his first glimpse and even a reaction. What they got is Salman's unfiltered response, coming straight from his conscience. You just can't expect someone to pose for you in such a situation. Is this their first time? No. 

When the paparazzi went out of control during the funeral, and the prayer meet

This ain't the first time when photographers and videographers have gone way too far in invading celebs' privacy during medical emergencies and tragedies. Last year in November, Sunny Deol lost his cool on paps, as they were rigorously capturing each and every person who went to meet the late Dharmendra. The misreporting of Dharmendra's demise also left Sunny miffed with the media. 

During Sidharth Shukla's funeral, paps aggresive follow up to capture Shehnaaz Gill's reaction still haunts as a bad memory. Similar behavior was noticed during Malaika Arora's dad, Anil Mehta, and Rishi Kapoor's funeral. Actors like Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma have openly questioned the conduct of paparazzi. I don't even want to mention how chaotic Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was. But is it okay to blame the photographer fraternity? No, and here's why. 

Paparazzi culture needs to be regulated at the base level

What are paps doing? They're trying to get the latest glimpse, updates of their followers/ subscribers' favourite star, exclusive on their platform. They're employed for it. Blaming them for the entire incident isn't fair. If their seniors can regulate a few dos and don'ts. If they can implement some regulations respecting the environment and the situation. And if they insist that their people not go berserk to get the best shot, especially during a funeral, prayer meet, or outside the hospitals, it will lead to a positive change. There's no need for a rat race, especially in such situations. 

Even during Pati Patni aur Woh Do promotions, what happened with the host of The Bombay Journey is unfair. But during such personal tragedies, we'll have to be extremely careful and empathetic to each other. Everyone is doing their job. But no one needs to break the barrier of decency, which will ultimately question the whole fraternity. Hope we'll learn something from this incident, and see a major change for good. 

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