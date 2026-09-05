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Opinion: As Mirzapur The Movie takes bumper opening, here's how Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu-starrer rewrites rules of mainstream cinema

As Mirzapur leaps from OTT to cinema, Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video indicate that good stories don't care where they start and rather prove their shine by extending themselves to different mediums.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 02:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Opinion: As Mirzapur The Movie takes bumper opening, here's how Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu-starrer rewrites rules of mainstream cinema
A poster of Mirzapur: The Movie (Image source: IMDb)
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There was a time when people used to strictly separate OTT shows from big-screen cinema releases. However, there has been a sharp contrast to that past mindset, with audience loyalty now being driven by characters & writing rather than the scale of a movie. Mirzapur has been an ultimate proof point of this transformation, as it is a show that was born on OTT and has now turned into a full-fledged cinematic project with the release of Mirzapur: The Movie

Releasing Mirzapur: The Movie as a theatrical release was a risk

The film released in cinemas with much fanfare and took a bumper opening of Rs 25 crore. The cinematic release explains that this shift is not about breaking old entertainment rules out of some rebellion but about expanding where stories can naturally go, provided it's treated with strong casting and impeccable writing. Until now, OTT platforms were viewed as the end destination for content, whereas Mirzapur just proved how they can now act as platforms for massive theatrical IPs. As rosy as it might sound, there is also massive risk and vision involved in taking an OTT franchise and giving it a scale meant for theatrical viewings, which Mirzapur, as a franchise, has definitely showcased. 

How Mirzapur: The Movie changed the dynamics?

This move certainly alters how studios plan their content roadmaps for the future. Gauging the audience response, Mirzapur's roaring start at the box office also shows that fans will happily buy a movie ticket for a successful OTT franchise, demonstrating the perks of a strong recall value. The success of Mirzapur: The Movie goes on to also demonstrate that creators are no longer constrained by medium-specific storytelling formats. 

The widespread acclaim of Mirzapur: The Movie also proves that forward-looking thought and vision will now be encouraged in entertainment ecosystem's boundaries will slowly start disappearing. To conclude, we can say that good storytelling will always find its audience, whether through OTT or movies, and Mirzapur just stands as a strong example of the same.

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