South superstar Rajinikanth celebrated the bravery of the Indian Air Force and Army with Operation Sindoor, and gave a clear message, "The fighter's fight begins."

Pan-India superstar Rajinikanth has lauded the Indian Army and Air Force's joint mission, Operation Sindoor, on X (formerly Twitter). On May 7, Wednesday morning, the nation woke up with the news of Operation Sindoor, which was the retaliatory attack for the Pahalgam terror attack, which caused the death of 25 Indians and 1 Nepali.

After the Indian Air Force destroyed 9 terror camps in PoJK and Pakistan, several Indian celebrities, including Rajinikanth, praised India's answer to terrorism. He tweeted, "The fighter's fight begins... No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia, @HMOIndia, #OperationSindoor. JAI HIND."

Even Suniel Shetty shared his thoughts about the Operation Sindoor on X, and he wrote, "Terror has no place. Zero Tolerance. Total Justice. #OperationSindoor." Akshay Kumar also dropped an Instagram story with the image of Operation Sindoor, and wrote, "Jai Hind, Jai Mahakal."

Kangana Ranaut celebrated the success of the mission in her post on X, "OPERATION SINDOOR: ZERO TOLERANCE TO TERROR. The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission, Operation Sindoor; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir neutralised. #OperationSindoor #NewIndia." Even Vikrant Massey praised the action by the Armed Forces, and on Instagram story, he shared the photo of Operation Sindoor, and wrote, "Jai Hind."

Riteish Deshmukh, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Nimrat Kaur were among the first ones to comment on Operation Sindoor, and praised the joint operation that gave a befitting reply to terrorism.

About Operation Sindoor

In response to the devastating attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Army early on Wednesday. Sources reported that nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoJK were successfully neutralised. The targets included key figures from terror organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were involved in orchestrating attacks against India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitored the operation throughout the night, ensuring that all targets were successfully hit.