As expected, the bravery of the Indian Army and Air Force in Operation Sindoor is being adapted for a Hindi film. However, the netizens aren't impressed with the first look poster.

Ever since Operation Sindoor, there has been news that Bollywood filmmakers are eager to make a film inspired by the brave mission of the Indian Armed Forces. Now, the first look poster of Operation Sindoor is out, and it has left the netizens baffled. The retaliation of the Pahalgam terror attack has been adapted into a film, and it is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's cousin, Vicky Bhagnani and Nickky Bhagnani.

The first look poster of the film was dropped online on Friday. The poster shows a lady Army officer on the battlefield, making the gesture of applying sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead. Several paparazzi have shared the poster with the common caption, "Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films & The Content Engineer collaborate together for India’s bravest strike-based film ‘Operation Sindoor’. The film will be directed by Uttam Maheshwari.

The lead actress of the movie has not been finalised yet. And the poster looks more like AI-generated artwork, which ultimately irked netizens. Several internet users pointed out that the film looks more like a cash grab on the ongoing situations between India and Pakistan, and less of a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.

A netizen wrote, "Milking an ongoing war, with an AI-generated poster. This is as dystopian as it gets."Another netizen wrote, "Sharm karo yaar war is on." One of the netizens wrote, "Aise koi actor aake baat nahi kar raha hai... Par apna fayda dekh ke movie banane nikal pade sab." An internet user wrote, "Shame on you and all of Bollywood for making everything a capitalist opportunity! Operation Sindoor has not even been completed, and you're out here trying to take advantage of the worrying situation. Praying for karma to teach you a good lesson."

What is Operation Sindoor

The Indian government confirmed the late-night strikes under the Operation Sindoor, and issued a statement, stating that the operation was “measured, precise and non-escalatory," which was aimed at terror infrastructure. The statement reads, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted."