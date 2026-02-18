FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Operation Sindoor: Bhushan Kumar teams up with Vivek Agnihotri, will adapt Pahalgam massacre, it's revenge from Pakistan for big screen

After the success of Border 2, T Series' Bhushan Kumar will make another war drama, based on a real-life tragic incident, and the revenge India took from Pakistan.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 04:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Operation Sindoor: Bhushan Kumar teams up with Vivek Agnihotri, will adapt Pahalgam massacre, it's revenge from Pakistan for big screen
Bhushan Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri
After the blockbuster success of Border 2, T Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar is now gearing up to adapt Operation Sindoor for the big screen. Yes, according to an insider, Bhushan has joined hands with The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri to direct a war drama based on the tragic massacre at Pahalgam and the revenge taken by the Indian armed forces by striking the terrorists' base camps in Pakistan. 

Movie on Operation Sindoor confirmed?

The source close to the development confirmed, "Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Agnihotri have come together for their next film on ‘Operation Sindoor’. It will be produced under T-Series, and I am Buddha Production, and the film will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri.” 

Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the decade

The source further adds, "It’s based on the codename of India’s targeted military strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the film draws from the developments that followed the tragic massacre of innocent civilians, most of them tourists, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir." Further details about the project are currently under wraps and will be unveiled soon.

What is Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor is a retaliatory military operation launched by India in May 2025. This was in response to the deadly terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on 22 April 2025, where 26 civilians were killed in a brutal firing incident in broad daylight. This attack shocked the country, and Operation Sindoor was an apt reply to extremists hiding in Pakistan. In the Pahalgam terror attack, militants targeted people visiting a scenic area in Kashmir and killed 26 civilians. Reportedly, before shooting, the militants asked victims' religion, sending a rageful outrage across the country. 

In a response attack, on May 7, 2025, India’s armed forces struck nine terrorist infrastructure sites located inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), which were believed to be bases from where terrorist attacks against India were planned and supported. The strikes included missile and air attacks on camps linked to militant groups.

