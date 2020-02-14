Oops! Twinkle Khanna's confession of messing with Akshay Kumar's iPad lands her in trouble

Twinkle Khanna is almost always up to something and this time she has landed herself in a little trouble with husband Akshay Kumar. Mrs. Funnybones confessed to Akshay on Twitter that she might have fidgeted with his iPad and the superstar, for obvious reasons, is angry at her.

More so, Akshay seeks revenge from Twinkle Khanna for changing the password to his iPad so he could not use it. Twinkle did that so Akshay would finally get out of his iPad and talk to her. She hinted to have also used a cough syrup so the device is disabled and prompted Akshay towards the same.

"A Valentine’s gift for all women and it may or may not involve cough syrups:) Here is my guide on how to survive marriage without going to jail," tweeted Twinkle, adding, "@akshaykumar you do remember a disabled device? #ValentinesDay"

Akshay reacted to the same with an angry emoticon, writing, "And all this while I was blaming my PA for fidgeting with my iPad. Now contemplating which method to use to get back. Your suggestions?"

See their conversation here:

And all this while I was blaming my PA for fidgeting with my iPad Now contemplating which method to use to get back. Your suggestions?https://t.co/4TqrO6WknX https://t.co/cRloISyjCJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2020

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in the year 2001. The wedding surprised many since Akshay was linked to some other co-stars at that time. The couple would complete 20 years of togetherness in 2021. They are blessed with two children - Aarav and Nitara. Akshay has also tattooed Aarav's name on his back and Tina (Twinkle)'s name on his shoulder.