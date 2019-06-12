Oops! Ekta Kapoor shares 'MOM - Mission Over Mars' poster, Twitterati point out the use of wrong rocket

Ekta Kapoor on the occasion of her birthday, shared the poster of her upcoming web series M.O.M - Mission Over Mars, which will begin streaming on her OTT platform. The web series chronicling the story of the women behind India's Mangalyan mission, stars some of Television's leading faces like Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh.

Ekta Kapoor shared the poster writing, "Thankyou very much 4 all d birthday wishes I am in a low network area & is difficult 2 respond to each one of you but I will do so once m back #MissionOverMars". The poster features the leading ladies of the series as a Russian Soyuz launch vehicle, superimposed on the Indian flag, takes the centre space.

Soon after Ekta shared the poster, Twitterati was quick enough to spot the goof up and point out that ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) aka Mangalyan was actually launched aboard a PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) rocket C25, which is clearly not the one shown in the poster.

Check out the poster and some of the reactions here:

In one of her earlier tweets, Ekta Kapoor had mentioned how she had decided to make this show when she "chanced upon this amazing story about women in Indian science."

The note that accompanied the poster also mentioned, "This show is On the women who sent the mission on mars - partly fictional keeping in mind the sacrosanct nature of ISRO. This is by far one of the most inspirational stories I have ever heard. After millions of meetings with ISRO and a certain amount of Sacrosanct secrecy that they would like us to maintain We are proud to present this part fiction Part real story that i based on the humongous achievement of all the women behins Indian science."