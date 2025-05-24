Dharmendra shares four children with Prakash Kaur - two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol; and two daughters with Hema Malini - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The 89-year-old superstar is still married to both his wives.

Dharmendra is one of the most versatile, finest, and successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. Fondly known as Dharam Paaji, the 89-year-old veteran superstar has also had a controversial personal life. At the age of 19 years in 1954, he tied the knot with Prakash Kaur. In 1980 at the age of 45 years, he tied the knot again with actress Hema Malini without giving a divorce to his first wife. Dharmendra shares four children with Prakash - two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol; and two children with Hema - two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. While Sunny and Bobby are two successful actors just like their father, Esha hasn't been able to achieve the same level of success as her mother.

It has been said that Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini never met each other. However, one rare photo has now been going viral on social media in which Dharmendra is seen posing with his two wives. This black and white photo is said to be the only picture of Prakash and Hema together. In the group picture, the Chupke Chupke star and his two wives are seen with a few other people too. The photo has been shared on an Instagram page called Bollywood Trivia with the caption, "Rare and maybe the only pic with both Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini in the same picture. Dharamji married Prakash in 1954 at age 19 and then married Hema in 1980 at age 45. He is still married to them both."

The Sholay stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini had received immense backlash for their marriage, and the former was tagged a 'womaniser' by the media reports at that time. It was Prakash Kaur, who defended Dharmendra at that time and said that he may not be the best husband, but he is certainly the best father. "What has happened has happened. I don’t know whether I should blame him or destiny for it. But one thing is for certain however far he may be from me, and whatever might happen, if I need him I know he’ll be there. I have not lost my trust in him. After all, he is the father of my children", she had told the Stardust magazine.

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur reunited to celebrate the wedding of their grandson, Karan Deol - Sunny Deol's son - with Drisha Acharya, the great-granddaughter of late filmmaker Bimal Roy, in May 2023. Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were notably absent from the festivities.

