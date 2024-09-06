Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Only two actors in the world have been included in the Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people in the realm of Artificial Intelligence. These are Scarlett Johansson and Anil Kapoor.

The global TIME magazine has released a list of 100 most influential people in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Thursday, September 5. The list includes entrepreneurs, technology experts, scientists, and a few artistes. Only two actors from the world have made it to th list. The only actress in the list is the Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson, and the only male actor in the list is the Bollywood star Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor has been included in the list for his victory in a legal case over "unauthorised AI use of his likeneness". The citation in TIME magazine reads as, "Around the same time that SAG-AFTRA members were fighting big Hollywood studios over the use of their AI replicas without consent and compensation, one of India’s most famous actors was fighting a similar battle. Anil Kapoor won a landmark victory in a New Delhi high court in September over unauthorized AI use of his likeness."

"The actor, who starred in the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire and many Bollywood films, took up the case after a large number of distorted videos, gifs, and emojis bearing his likeness began circulating online. He also sought protection over the use of his iconic phrase, "jhakaas," or "awesome" in Hindi—first uttered in the 1985 Hindi film, Yudh. The court ruled in his favor by restraining the 16 defendants from using, in any manner, "Anil Kapoor’s name, likeness, image, voice or any other aspect of his persona to create any merchandise, ringtones … either for monetary gain or otherwise. Kapoor’s victory has also paved the way for others to seek protection over their personality rights", the citation continues.



Anil posted his gratitude message on his social media. "With immense gratitude and a humble heart, I find myself among the visionaries shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence. This recognition by TIME is not just an honor, but a moment of reflection on the journey of innovation and creativity. Thank you for recognizing this endeavor @time!", he wrote.

On the work front, the Animal actor was last seen in the crime thriller Savi. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film was headlined by Divya Khossla and also starred Harshvardhan Rane. Released in May this year, it was a commercial failure as it just earned Rs 7.83 crore net in India, as per entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

