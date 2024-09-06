Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Not Salman Khan, this Bollywood actor's bodyguard gets the highest fees, Rs 5 lakh more than Shera, he is...

When Amitabh Bachchan became a real-life angry young man, beat up Shatrughan Sinha, then Shashi Kapoor...

This company repays Rs 20000 crore debt for... and it has a Ratan Tata connection

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Not Salman Khan, this Bollywood actor's bodyguard gets the highest fees, Rs 5 lakh more than Shera, he is...

Not Salman Khan, this Bollywood actor's bodyguard gets the highest fees, Rs 5 lakh more than Shera, he is...

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

Not Salman Khan, this Bollywood actor's bodyguard gets the highest fees, Rs 5 lakh more than Shera, he is...

Not Salman Khan, this Bollywood actor's bodyguard gets the highest fees, Rs 5 lakh more than Shera, he is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Only two actors in the world have been included in the Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people in the realm of Artificial Intelligence. These are Scarlett Johansson and Anil Kapoor.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 11:26 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas
Anil Kapoor/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The global TIME magazine has released a list of 100 most influential people in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Thursday, September 5. The list includes entrepreneurs, technology experts, scientists, and a few artistes. Only two actors from the world have made it to th list. The only actress in the list is the Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson, and the only male actor in the list is the Bollywood star Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor has been included in the list for his victory in a legal case over "unauthorised AI use of his likeneness". The citation in TIME magazine reads as, "Around the same time that SAG-AFTRA members were fighting big Hollywood studios over the use of their AI replicas without consent and compensation, one of India’s most famous actors was fighting a similar battle. Anil Kapoor won a landmark victory in a New Delhi high court in September over unauthorized AI use of his likeness."

"The actor, who starred in the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire and many Bollywood films, took up the case after a large number of distorted videos, gifs, and emojis bearing his likeness began circulating online. He also sought protection over the use of his iconic phrase, "jhakaas," or "awesome" in Hindi—first uttered in the 1985 Hindi film, Yudh. The court ruled in his favor by restraining the 16 defendants from using, in any manner, "Anil Kapoor’s name, likeness, image, voice or any other aspect of his persona to create any merchandise, ringtones … either for monetary gain or otherwise. Kapoor’s victory has also paved the way for others to seek protection over their personality rights", the citation continues.

Anil posted his gratitude message on his social media. "With immense gratitude and a humble heart, I find myself among the visionaries shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence. This recognition by TIME is not just an honor, but a moment of reflection on the journey of innovation and creativity. Thank you for recognizing this endeavor @time!", he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

On the work front, the Animal actor was last seen in the crime thriller Savi. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film was headlined by Divya Khossla and also starred Harshvardhan Rane. Released in May this year, it was a commercial failure as it just earned Rs 7.83 crore net in India, as per entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

READ | This film was made in just Rs 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who worked as salesman, then built India's 4th largest pharma company worth Rs 96703 crore, his net worth is...

Meet man who worked as salesman, then built India's 4th largest pharma company worth Rs 96703 crore, his net worth is...

Watch: Rituparna Sengupta mobbed, pushed during protests against Kolkata doctor-rape murder case, says, 'some drunk...'

Watch: Rituparna Sengupta mobbed, pushed during protests against Kolkata doctor-rape murder case, says, 'some drunk...'

Happy Teachers Day 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration and more

Happy Teachers Day 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration and more

Harvinder Singh creates history, becomes first Indian archer to win Paralympic gold

Harvinder Singh creates history, becomes first Indian archer to win Paralympic gold

Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail and against CBI arrest

Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail and against CBI arrest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement