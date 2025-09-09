Only Indian film featured at International Spy Museum with James Bond, Mission Impossible films is..., not Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3

Ek Tha Tiger's director, Kabir Khan, took to Instagram, where he shared a string of news articles talking about how the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 2012 action thriller is featured alongside James Bond and Mission Impossible films at the International Spy Museum in Washington DC.

Thirteen years after its release in theatres, the 2012 Kabir Khan-directed Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, recently created history as it joined the ranks of James Bond and Mission Impossible films at the International Spy Museum.

Ek Tha Tiger becomes the only Indian film featured at the International Spy Museum

Reflecting on his 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, he wrote in the caption section, "A film is never only about how much it earned at the box office. It’s more about for how long it will continue to capture people’s imagination," adding, "And in that sense, Ek Tha Tiger goes on and on. Of course, it was one of the biggest box office grossers ever when it was released in 2012, but what gives me even more joy is that it’s still spoken about with love now in 2025. Tiger humesha zinda rahega…"

About Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger also stars Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad, and Gavie Chahal. It follows an Indian intelligence agent, codenamed Tiger, who is sent to Dublin to observe a professor suspected of sharing nuclear secrets with Pakistan. While on the mission, Tiger falls in love with the professor’s caretaker, Zoya, who harbours a secret of her own.

Ek Tha Tiger marked the beginning of YRF’s ambitious spy universe, which went on to expand with Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. After the success of Ek Tha Tiger, Kabir Khan and Salman Khan joined hands again for films like 2015’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight, which released in 2017.

