Only Indian actress to own private island, has no hit in 8 years, still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aishwarya

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Katyusha's Revenge: Hezbollah strikes back after killing of their commander

ED to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

Conquest, BITS Pilani unveils startup spectacle with demo day

NCERT suggests new evaluation model for 12th board results, proposes...

Maharashtra: Nursing student in Ratnagiri sexually assaulted, found unconscious; triggers protests

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

5 countries that do not have military forces

5 countries that do not have military forces

Five renowned Pakistani artists who owned Indian citizenships 

Five renowned Pakistani artists who owned Indian citizenships 

8 birds that lay blue eggs

8 birds that lay blue eggs

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a former CM, became his second wife against family's wishes, her husband..

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a former CM, became his second wife against family's wishes, her husband..

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Only Indian actress to own private island, has no hit in 8 years, still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aishwarya

The only Indian actress to own a private island is an unusual suspect, someone who beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aishwarya, and all top stars

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Only Indian actress to own private island, has no hit in 8 years, still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aishwarya
Only Indian actress to own a private island
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Owning a piece of land is a sign of privilege, no doubt. Only a very small percentage of population are owners of their land, let alone their house. So, owning a private island is quite big a deal, something reserved only for the uber rich. In fact, the feat is so rare that only three Bollywood celebrities have their own islands and only one of them is a woman. The only Indian actress who owns a private island is not a usual suspect.

The only Indian actress who owns a private island

One would assume that the one of the richest and most successful Indian actresses would be the one to own a private island. Aishwarya Rai is the richest Indian actress today but she doesn’t own an island. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are the highest-paid actresses around but they don’t own islands either. Similarly, other A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kareena Kapoor are not proud owners of a private island. That honour goes to Jacqueline Fernandez, the Sri Lankan actress who has been active in Bollywood for over 15 years.

How did Jacqueline Fernandez buy a private island

Jacqueline may not be a force at the box office right now but a decade ago, she was among the top actresses in the industry with back-to-back hits like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, and Kick. Her last hit came in 2016 (Housefull 3) but before that, she was on top of her game from 2011-14. It was during this golden run in 2012 that Jacqueline had bought a private island off the coast of Sri Lanka, her home country.

All about Jacqueline Fernandez’s private island

As per reports, Jacqueline bought the island in 2012 and was planning to build a lavish villa there. It was never confirmed if Jacqueline looked to use that island as a private residence for herself or lease it for commercial purposes. Reports stated that she had bought the island after the back-to-back success of Murder 2 and Housefull 2 and right before she signed Race 2. Siasat reported that Jacqueline spent $600k (just over Rs 3 crore in 2012) for the grand purchase. However, there is no clarity what the actress did with the island after that.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Bollywood career

A former beauty queen in Sri Lanka, Jacqueline entered Bollywood in 2009 with Aladin but first tasted success with Murder 2 two years later. Following her golden run that saw her star in five big hits in five years, Jacqueline saw a rough patch in her career, which had her feature in seven flops and a couple of hits. She was last seen in the 2022 box office bomb Cirkus and a cameo in the 2023 release Selfiee. Jacqueline is currently filming Welcome to the Jungle, the multi-starrer comedy headlined by Akshay Kumar.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Bahut kuch hai..,' CBI drop hint of evidence traced amid ongoing probe

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Bahut kuch hai..,' CBI drop hint of evidence traced amid ongoing probe

Delhi Metro Phase-4: DMRC tweaks construction plans on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor to...

Delhi Metro Phase-4: DMRC tweaks construction plans on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor to...

KKR extends captaincy offer to Mumbai Indians star, reveals report; it's not Rohit Sharma

KKR extends captaincy offer to Mumbai Indians star, reveals report; it's not Rohit Sharma

Woman develops rare condition that causes allergy to her menstrual cycle

Woman develops rare condition that causes allergy to her menstrual cycle

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a former CM, became his second wife against family's wishes, her husband..

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a former CM, became his second wife against family's wishes, her husband..

From MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to Neeraj Chopra: 7 sports person who hold ranks in Indian Army

From MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to Neeraj Chopra: 7 sports person who hold ranks in Indian Army

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement