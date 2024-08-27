Only Indian actress to own private island, has no hit in 8 years, still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aishwarya

The only Indian actress to own a private island is an unusual suspect, someone who beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aishwarya, and all top stars

Owning a piece of land is a sign of privilege, no doubt. Only a very small percentage of population are owners of their land, let alone their house. So, owning a private island is quite big a deal, something reserved only for the uber rich. In fact, the feat is so rare that only three Bollywood celebrities have their own islands and only one of them is a woman. The only Indian actress who owns a private island is not a usual suspect.

The only Indian actress who owns a private island

One would assume that the one of the richest and most successful Indian actresses would be the one to own a private island. Aishwarya Rai is the richest Indian actress today but she doesn’t own an island. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are the highest-paid actresses around but they don’t own islands either. Similarly, other A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kareena Kapoor are not proud owners of a private island. That honour goes to Jacqueline Fernandez, the Sri Lankan actress who has been active in Bollywood for over 15 years.

How did Jacqueline Fernandez buy a private island

Jacqueline may not be a force at the box office right now but a decade ago, she was among the top actresses in the industry with back-to-back hits like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, and Kick. Her last hit came in 2016 (Housefull 3) but before that, she was on top of her game from 2011-14. It was during this golden run in 2012 that Jacqueline had bought a private island off the coast of Sri Lanka, her home country.

All about Jacqueline Fernandez’s private island

As per reports, Jacqueline bought the island in 2012 and was planning to build a lavish villa there. It was never confirmed if Jacqueline looked to use that island as a private residence for herself or lease it for commercial purposes. Reports stated that she had bought the island after the back-to-back success of Murder 2 and Housefull 2 and right before she signed Race 2. Siasat reported that Jacqueline spent $600k (just over Rs 3 crore in 2012) for the grand purchase. However, there is no clarity what the actress did with the island after that.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Bollywood career

A former beauty queen in Sri Lanka, Jacqueline entered Bollywood in 2009 with Aladin but first tasted success with Murder 2 two years later. Following her golden run that saw her star in five big hits in five years, Jacqueline saw a rough patch in her career, which had her feature in seven flops and a couple of hits. She was last seen in the 2022 box office bomb Cirkus and a cameo in the 2023 release Selfiee. Jacqueline is currently filming Welcome to the Jungle, the multi-starrer comedy headlined by Akshay Kumar.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.