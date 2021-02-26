'Only he can envision a noodle commercial in such a grand way': Ranveer Singh on reuniting with Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s collaboration has always been historic, to say the least. From the blockbuster 'Simmba' to their path-breaking ads for a noodle brand that Ranveer endorses, Rohit has given Ranveer many memorable career highs. The duo has yet again collaborated for an advertisement that is set to create a new benchmark for action in the endorsement space. Rohit, who is known for his grand scale and adrenaline-pumping action sequences, has helmed this ad for an instant noodle company and eyewitnesses say, he has produced and directed a spectacle. Speaking about the commercial, Ranveer said, "Rohit sir and I were both delighted to return to shooting full-on high-octane action. Rohit sir was joking with me that he had been itching to get back to shooting an elaborate action sequence with cars blowing up and guns firing for a long time, and I totally shared his sentiment."

Ranveer further added, "The last time we shot action together was during the climax of Sooryavanshi. So, this shoot was extra fulfilling for both of us. Bahut time se action ka keeda kaat raha tha hum dono ko! (We were itching to get back to shooting action scene)." For the uninformed, Rohit and Ranveer both posted a photo on Wednesday as a teaser to the commercial that is set to drop soon.

Ranveer hilariously captioned the post saying, "This is how we shoot a noodle commercial." Rohit too captioned the picture in all caps saying, "No! This is not the climax of my film. Just shooting a noodle commercial."

Speaking about how the ad turned out, Ranveer said, "The commercial looks amazing. I'm sure the audience will enjoy it to the max. Trust Rohit sir to add this kind of scale and spectacle to a noodle commercial. Only he can envision and present a noodle commercial in such a grand, dhamakedar and masaledaar way!" On the work front, Rohit and Ranveer are currently working on their next highly anticipated film 'Cirkus'.