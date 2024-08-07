Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

The first actor from Bollywood to be the proud owner of a Lotus Electric SUV is not one of the usual suspects

Recently, an entrepreneur-turned-film actor purchased the rare and exclusive Lotus electric SUV, priced at Rs 3 crore. This makes the man the first and only owner of the select electric SUV in all of Bollywood. Considering this person is only one film old (which did not work at the box office), it is a surprise. But the catch is that the person was already wealthy before he entered the industry.

The proud owner of the Lotus Electric SUV – Bollywood’s first – is entrepreneur and actor Raj Kundra. He was recently spotted driving the car to his home. As per reports, the car carried an on-road price of nearly Rs 3 crore in Delhi, where it was purchased.

Raj Kundra’s net worth

For years, Raj Kundra’s only connect with the entertainment business was through marriage. He is the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty. However, recently he became an actor himself. Kundra made his film debut, playing himself in his own biopic UT 69. The film touched upon the time when Kundra was arrested on the allegations of producing porn films and spent time in a Mumbai prison. The experience has meant that Kundra is now a legitimate film actor. With an already existing wealth of over Rs 3000 crore makes, he automatically becomes one of the richest actors in India, even wealthier than Salman Khan (Rs 2900 crore), Akshay Kumar (Rs 2500 crore), and Aamir Khan (Rs 1800 crore).

How is Raj Kundra so rich?

While Kundra’s reported net worth of around $350 million (Rs 3000 crore) makes him one of the richest people in the entertainment industry, the source of his wealth is not entirely entertainment. Kundra, along with wife Shilpa Shetty, is one of the co-owners of the Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals. Apart from this, he also heads successful business ventures like Groupco Developers and TMT Global, and has investments in various other ventures. Kundra is also the CEO of J L Stream PVT Ltd, which covers social media live streaming platforms. Together, these businesses contribute to his massive net worth.

