Only Bollywood film produced by Ratan Tata bombed at box office, even Amitabh Bachchan couldn't save it, earned just...

BOLLYWOOD

The 2004 romantic psychological thriller Aetbaar was the only Bollywood film that Ratan Tata produced. It featured Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 10:44 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ratan Tata's only Bollywood film
Ratan Tata, one of India’s most revered figures and the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. A veteran industrialist, he led several Tata Group companies to new heights during his tenure as chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012. On his first death anniversary, we take a look at the only Bollywood film that he produced - Aetbaar.

After achieving success across various business ventures, Ratan Tata also ventured into Bollywood, though without much success. He co-produced only one film in his career under the Tata Infomedia banner. The 2004 romantic psychological thriller Aetbaar featured Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and John Abraham in the lead roles.

The film centered on Dr. Ranveer Malhotra (Amitabh Bachchan), a devoted father determined to shield his daughter, Ria Malhotra (Bipasha Basu), from her obsessive, volatile, and dangerous boyfriend, Aryan Trivedi (John Abraham). The supporting cast included Supriya Pilgaonkar, Tom Alter, Ali Asgar, Prithvi Zutshi, and Shruti Ulfat.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Aetbaar drew inspiration from the 1996 Hollywood film Fear. Upon its release, the movie received mixed to negative reviews from both critics and audiences. With a production budget of around Rs 9 crore, the Ratan Tata-backed project failed to recover its costs, earning only Rs 4.25 crore net in India and Rs 7.96 crore gross worldwide. Following the film’s significant box office failure, the business magnate chose not to invest in the film industry again.

