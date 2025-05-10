Jacqueline Fernandez made her acting debut with Aladin, but she got her breakthrough with Murder 2 in 2011. In her over 20 years of career so far, Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with many superstars, including Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Sonu Sood, among others.

Even though actresses in Indian cinema are charging crores of rupees today, their fees are still a pittance compared to some lead actors. However, many heroines in the film industry have still managed to build empires worth crores on the basis of their hard work. The list of those who have achieved success in this industry also includes the names of many foreign actresses, including Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Katrina Kaif, who tried their luck in Hindi films and achieved immense stardom. Today, we will tell you about one actress who not only boasts of owning private jets, swanky bungalows, and fleets of luxury cars, but also a private island.

We are talking about none other than Sri Lankan actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been active in Indian entertainment for over two decades. Jacqueline Fernandez, who made her acting debut in the year 2009 with the film Aladdin, is the only Bollywood actress to own a private island. Jacqueline Fernandez is the proud owner of a four-acre island off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, which she bought in 2012.

According to media reports, Jacqueline Fernandez spent $600000 on the purchase (roughly Rs 3 crore back then). In an old interview, the actress had expressed her desire to build a luxurious bungalow on this land, but she never confirmed if the villa was for her own use or if she would lease it out for commercial purposes. There is also no transparency on what Jacqueline Fernandez did with the island after the purchase, except that she is still the owner of the private island.

Jacqueline Fernandez, as of today, has an estimated net worth of Rs 115 crore.

