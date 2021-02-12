Online trolls account for emotional abuse, says Neha Dhupia

Actor Neha Dhupia has never shied away from voicing her opinions. The Bollywood diva's recent school of thought is about social media trolls.

While speaking to the Times of India, the fomer Miss India talked about how she deals with such trolls. Dhupia has been a victim of online trolls multiple times and says that she has the ability to attach and detach herself from such negativity.

"I think I have the ability to attach and detach. So, I deal with it in my own way, but I don't think it's right. And to a great extent, it accounts for emotional abuse and that's not right,” the actor said.

The Singh is Kinng actor, who was also on the judging panel of Miss India 2021 pageant, feels that women largely face the wrath of trolls while adding that people need to be more forceful against trolls.

“I feel like women are victims more than anyone else. I don't understand what their mindset is. According to me, to a very large extent, it is abuse, and I feel like people are now continuously taking measures against it and we need to be more forceful against trolls,” she said.

Dhupia also questioned the behaviour of trolls who abuse women and go back home to their families. The actor said, “I don't understand how trolls can abuse someone's wife or daughter and then go share a meal with their own family.”

The actor's coping mechanism is to not pay heed to trolls, “I mean, my coping mechanism is to ignore, but honestly, that's not always the answer,” she added.