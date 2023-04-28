Onir calls Centre's opposition to same-sex marriage 'patriarchal, homophobic': 'How does it harm anybody...' | Exclusive

Credit: Onir/Instagram

With the Centre presenting its argument against the legalization of same-sex marriage in India, Supreme Court entered its 5th day of the same-sex marriage plea hearing on Thursday. Even though Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (which criminalised homosexuality) has been amended, the Centre continued to oppose same-sex marriage.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, filmmaker Onir talked about the Centre’s argument. He says, “I think the stand of the Centre, especially in the last few days reads patriarchy and homophobia. As a queer person, it is distributing to see the level of discussion which they are defending. They used all kinds of examples which are insulting to the queer community. On one side they said there is no stigma in society, and it should be handed over to the legislature. While every single argument putting forth is full of stigma.”

Onir's 2005 film My Brother Nikhil was one of the first mainstream Hindi films to deal with same-sex relationships. He believes that despite the passage of time, there is still a lot of misinformation about the LGBTQ community's demand for legalising same-sex marriage in the country. The filmmaker adds, “There is a lot of misinformation. Marriage is not about a wedding ceremony, it is all about the other rights that come along with it. Be it making a house together, opening a bank account together, or signing other legal documents, like signing for a critically injured partner at the hospital, or claiming the body. All these things come with it, even adoption rights. The kind of thing they (the centre) are coming up with...about domestic abuse and child abuse. But most of the domestic abuse happens in heterosexual marriages. To single out people based on sexuality is absolutely unacceptable to me. I call it homophobia.”

One of the few openly gay directors in Bollywood, Onir says the legalisation of same-sex marriage in India will lead to a general increase in happiness in the country. He explains, “Why should we not become a better society, where there are more happy people? Happiness leads to a nation's progress. The more people live respectable lives, they will contribute (to the country). A Lot of people who can not live their life happily, are leaving the country.”

And he has a question for those opposing this demand, in court and outside. "My argument is simple, how does it bother anybody if two people live together legally, and are happy? How does it harm anybody else's life?" he asks.