'One who is exploited is probably a weaker person, doesn't have enough confidence': Rajeev Khandelwal on casting couch

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, in a recent interview, shared his view on the relevance of casting couch in the entertainment and glamour industry and said that he believes those who fall prey to the practice always have the choice to say no. Table No 21 actor further revealed that he was also propositioned by a star filmmaker in exchange of a two-film deal, ahead of his Bollywood debut.

On being asked if such people should be named and shamed, Rajeev said, "No, I don’t think so at all. It’s not just about that person, but the one who gives in to the casting couch is equally responsible. How can you say a woman is being exploited because she doesn’t mind getting exploited. Then she talks about the casting couch because she thinks the other man was more powerful. No, somewhere you lacked confidence, you lacked self-belief. Otherwise, you wouldn’t have allowed. Casting couch is not rape where you are forced upon. What I understand from the casting couch is that you are subjected to a situation where you get some benefit out of it. One who is exploited is probably a weaker person, one who didn’t have enough confidence that they can do without it."

Speaking about himself, Rajeev said he had the privilege to choose not to take the two-film deal but start with a smaller budget film Aamir. "In my case, I experienced someone trying to exploit me but I didn’t give in. I said my self-confidence is huge and I won’t remain workless if you don’t give me work. I will probably get work on my own terms and conditions and I did," he said.

He went on to add, "Should that person be shamed? No. He didn’t rape me, he didn’t do anything offensively. He just gave me an option and the choice was mine." Rajeev said he wants the offenders to be punished only if they cross the line.

"There are bigger people who should actually be shamed – the one who does harm to others, people who divide people in the name of religion – they should be shamed," he said. Mention the MeToo movement and Rajeev said, "We are all so self-centered that we probably join a bandwagon because sometimes we feel it is important to be seen as part of this group, which is talking about justice socially. Like the Unnao rape case, everyone comes in together but most of them don’t even know what exactly happened there. But you have to be seen on social media that you have condemned it. Sometimes you find a known name who has done a crime, a wave is formed and it develops and then we keep adding to it because we want to look good. You should know ‘What am I supporting? Am I supporting a wave or am I supporting an incident?'"