One Two Cha Cha Chaa Movie Review: Ashutosh Rana 2.0 excels in humourous avatar, Nyra Banerjee marks impressive debut in whacko road trip

The biggest plus point, or rather a surprising factor, is Ashutosh Rana's impressive showing of his comic skills, successfully shedding his image of being the 90s' ultimate on-screen terror

Director: Abhishek Raj Khemka & Rajnish Thakur

Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Lalit Prabhakar, Nyrraa Banerji, Harsh Mayar, Mukesh Tiwari

Duration: 2 hr 40 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju (Lalit Prabhakar), the eldest son of the family, is about to get engaged, and preparations are in full swing. Just when everything appears to be going smoothly, the family’s unmarried uncle Ved Prakash Jaiswal (Ashutosh Rana), who also struggles with bipolar disorder, drops a bombshell—he announces that he wants to get married too. This unexpected declaration immediately creates awkwardness and tension within the family, turning a celebratory moment into an uncomfortable situation.

Concerned about his mental health and behaviour, the family consults a doctor, who advises that Ved Prakash be admitted to a mental health institute in Ranchi. What follows is the film’s central journey. Two nephews, along with a friend, set off in a van to take the uncle to Ranchi. Ved Prakash is tied up and unconscious during the journey, but what begins as a straightforward road trip soon spirals into complete chaos. Along the way, the group encounters a variety of colourful characters—suspended narcotics officers, a dancer named Shoma, an escaped criminal Bhura Singh, and an overly enthusiastic police officer. Each new character adds a fresh layer of confusion, humour, and unpredictability to the narrative.

One Two Cha Cha Cha is a situational comedy that slowly grows on you, relying more on characters and circumstances than loud jokes or cheap humour. The film opens on a seemingly happy occasion in the Jaiswal household. The film’s comedy is rooted in situations and character clashes rather than punchlines or double-meaning jokes. In a time when many comedies rely on crude humour, One Two Cha Cha Cha makes a conscious effort to stay clean and decent. The humour emerges naturally from misunderstandings, awkward encounters, and the sheer absurdity of the situations the characters find themselves in. While the story is undeniably exaggerated—with gunshots, a bank robbery, and even the discovery of a large cache of drugs—it remains internally logical within the world it creates, which helps keep the audience invested.

One of the biggest strengths of the film is its casting, particularly Ashutosh Rana. Known primarily for intense, serious, and villainous roles, seeing him in a comic avatar is refreshing. As Ved Prakash Jaiswal, Rana delivers a performance full of nuance. His body language, expressions, and dialogue delivery are carefully balanced, ensuring that the character never slips into caricature. He becomes the backbone of the film’s humour, and many of the funniest moments revolve around his presence.

The supporting cast also does a commendable job. Abhimanyu Singh leaves a strong impression despite limited screen time. Nayra Banerjee, Anant Vijay Joshi, Harsh Mayar, Ashok Pathak, Chittaranjan Giri, and Hemal Ingle all fit comfortably into their roles and help maintain the film’s rhythm. Their chemistry keeps the long road journey engaging, even when the narrative feels slightly stretched.

Directors Abhishek Raj Khemka and Rajneesh Thakur focus firmly on situational comedy. While the road-trip format does feel prolonged at certain points, the engaging interactions and sharp dialogues make up for it. The dialogues, in particular, are one of the film’s biggest assets—simple, relatable, and driven by context rather than noise.

Overall, One Two Cha Cha Cha is an honest attempt at character-based comedy. It may not aim for non-stop laughter, but it offers a pleasant, easy-going experience. For viewers looking for controlled humour and light entertainment without overthinking, this film makes for a decent watch on the big screen.