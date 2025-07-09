'One thing that I couldn’t control...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits being in toxic relationship with..., not ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was previously married to South star Naga Chaitanya, is currently rumoured to be dating director Raj Nidimoru, of Raj & DK fame. The two have not issued any statement confirming or denying their relationship.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed that she too was once in a toxic relationship, and no, it was not with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, but with her cell phone. In a recent interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about a time when she was addicted to her mobile phone, sharing that it felt like a toxic relationship. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that she spent so much time on her phone that it started to disrupt her daily routine and life.

Who was Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a toxic relationship with?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in her recent health podcast, admitted to being in a toxic relationship with her phone and said, "I had made so many changes in my life, and I was pretty happy with the routine I had created for myself. The one thing that I couldn’t control was this… Going to the phone, this relationship with my phone, which I was starting to question again, and this false sense of importance that ‘It’s my work and it has to be done'," as quoted by ETimes.

How did Samantha Ruth Prabhu get out of a toxic relationship?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that to kick her habit of continuously being on the phone, she went on a three-day digital detox. "So I went on a silent retreat for three days without phone, with no communication, no eye contact, no reading, no writing, no stimulation of any kind. Your brain just comes down," she said.

Who is Samantha Ruth Prabhu dating?

