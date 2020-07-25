One thing Ankita Lokhande said about Sushant Singh Rajput was that he was not thick-skinned: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut made several revelations about the conversation she had with Ankita Lokhande post demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kangana Ranaut during her several media interactions is making revelations about Sushant Singh Rajput and his death. Her statements have become a talk of the nation and now in a recent one, she shared details regarding Ankita Lokhande. As per reports in Bollywood Life, during an interaction with a daily Kangana stated that Ankita told her Sushant was humiliated and he was not thick-skinned too. She also said that he was surrounded by people ganging up against him.

Kangana said, "When I spoke to Ankita, she said right from the beginning, there was so much humiliation that he could not take it. This is how she summed it up. But one thing that she (Ankita) also said about him was that he was not thick-skinned. He would sit on Twitter when he was new and would fight with fans, asking ‘why did you think that about me? Why did you say that about me? I am not this person that you are saying'."

The Queen actor added, "Ankita told me that she used to tell him ki abhi ye toh hoga na. Everybody will have their perception of you, why are you so bothered about it? He just could not take that, he could not take what people thought about him. She said, over a period, the bad PR, the ganging up, the public humiliation, he just could not take it. He has had enough – that’s what she said."

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Kangana and Ankita shared screen space in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released in 2019.