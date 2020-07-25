One thing Ankita Lokhande said about Sushant Singh Rajput was that he was not thick-skinned: Kangana Ranaut

Headlines

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar announces next film on India's 'first and deadliest' airstrike, Veer Pahariya to make his debut

Tejas teaser: Kangana Ranaut's IAF officer warns 'Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi', fans say 'queen is back'

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, launch projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore

‘Reach Delhi airport in 20 mins’: Nitin Gadkari gives big update on upcoming infra project

Who is Shafi Uzzama, engineer from Delhi, suspected ISIS terrorist arrested by Delhi Police?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar announces next film on India's 'first and deadliest' airstrike, Veer Pahariya to make his debut

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma refuses to comment on Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'It's a free nation but...'

Nitesh Tiwari addresses criticism around Bawaal for its Holocaust references: 'People were overtly nitpicking...'

Top 10 most expensive schools in India; check fees

7 Indications of nutrient deficiency in your body

6 existing Indian royal families

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Meet Salim Karim, Mahira Khan's second husband who is a professional DJ, his business is...

Tejas teaser: Kangana Ranaut's IAF officer warns 'Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi', fans say 'queen is back'

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma refuses to comment on Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'It's a free nation but...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

One thing Ankita Lokhande said about Sushant Singh Rajput was that he was not thick-skinned: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut made several revelations about the conversation she had with Ankita Lokhande post demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2020, 08:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut during her several media interactions is making revelations about Sushant Singh Rajput and his death. Her statements have become a talk of the nation and now in a recent one, she shared details regarding Ankita Lokhande. As per reports in Bollywood Life, during an interaction with a daily Kangana stated that Ankita told her Sushant was humiliated and he was not thick-skinned too. She also said that he was surrounded by people ganging up against him. 

Kangana said, "When I spoke to Ankita, she said right from the beginning, there was so much humiliation that he could not take it. This is how she summed it up. But one thing that she (Ankita) also said about him was that he was not thick-skinned. He would sit on Twitter when he was new and would fight with fans, asking ‘why did you think that about me? Why did you say that about me? I am not this person that you are saying'."

The Queen actor added, "Ankita told me that she used to tell him ki abhi ye toh hoga na. Everybody will have their perception of you, why are you so bothered about it? He just could not take that, he could not take what people thought about him. She said, over a period, the bad PR, the ganging up, the public humiliation, he just could not take it. He has had enough – that’s what she said."

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Kangana and Ankita shared screen space in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released in 2019.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lived in chawl even after becoming star, producers would wait outside toilet to sign him, can you recognize this actor?

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2023: 5 life lessons from India's second PM

This Australian batter replaces injured Ashton Agar in Australia's World Cup squad; check details

Kangana Ranaut pens note on 'many levels of success' after Chandramukhi 2's low opening: 'You can't shame or blame...'

India vs England World Cup 2023 warm-up game called off due to rain in Guwahati

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE