Made on a budget of Rs 3.25 crores, Darr earned Rs 21.3 crores at the box office. Darr also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 41st National Film Awards. But, the road to finalising the cast of Darr was not an easy undertaking.

When Yash Chopra's Darr was first released in the theatres in December 1993, only a few people could have imagined the impact it would have on Indian cinema. Darr not only became the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year after its release, but also helped establish Shah Rukh Khan as a superstar. The film starred Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles, but it was Shah Rukh Khan in the role of an antagonist, Rahul Mehra, that drew all the attention. Made on a budget of Rs 3.25 crores, Darr earned Rs 21.3 crores at the box office. Darr also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 41st National Film Awards. But, despite the popularity of the film and the unique script, the road to finalising the cast of Darr was not an easy undertaking.

Darr redefined Hindi cinema villain and shot Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's careers to superstardom, however, the film encountered significant casting limitations before its release.

Yash Chopra was initially keen on casting Sridevi in the lead role, but after she demanded changes in the script, the idea was dropped. Yash Chopra then approached Madhuri Dixit, who rejected the film because she wasn't aligned with its storyline. Aishwarya Rai was also approached, but she refused to play the part due to other commitments. Divya Bharti was also approached to play the lead role in Darr, however, Kiran's character was ultimately meant to be played by Juhi Chawla, who did it with much grace.

The role of Sunil, Kiran’s fiancé, was also rejected by actors like Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff before Sunny Deol agreed to play it.

The most important aspect of the film was the casting of Rahul Mehra, the primary antagonist of the film. The first choice of the makers, Sanjay Dutt, was arrested in connection with the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. Ajay Devgn also rejected the offer. Aamir Khan was then considered to play the role, but soon exited the project due to creative differences.

Shah Rukh Khan, a relatively new actor, was then cast as Rahul Mehra in Darr and permanently redefined the Hindi film villain. His iconic 'I love you, K-K-K-Kiran', to this date, remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic dialogues.