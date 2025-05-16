Despite all the success that Hum Tum brought him, you will be surprised to know that Saif Ali Khan was not the first choice to play the role of Karan Kapoor in the film. Director Kunal Kohli initially wanted to cast Hrithik Roshan, with whom he had previously worked in Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002).

The 2004 romantic comedy film, Hum Tum, directed by Kunal Kohli, produced by Aditya Chopra, starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, was a major box office success. It not only established Saif Ali Khan as a solo romantic lead, but it also cemented Rani Mukerji as one of the most iconic leading actresses of her generation. Made on a budget of Rs 8.5 crores, Hum Tum earned a whopping Rs 42.6 crore at the box office, both a critical and a commercial success. Hum Tum was ranked as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2004 and also won Saif Ali Khan his first National Award at the 52nd National Film Awards, where he won Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Despite all the success that Hum Tum brought him, you will be surprised to know that Saif Ali Khan was not the first choice to play the role of Karan Kapoor in the film. Director Kunal Kohli initially wanted to cast Hrithik Roshan, with whom he had previously worked in Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002). After he turned down the offer post a series of flop films, Aamir Khan and Vivek Oberoi were also approached to play the lead role, but they too declined.

Kunal Kohli ultimately cast Saif Ali Khan. In an interview, explaining the reasoning behind this decision, he said, "I realised that the role needed a younger man—someone who could present a more youthful picture. Saif has this unique quality; he can play a 21-year-old as well as a 29-year-old."

Hum Tum opened to a strong box office performance both in India and abroad, establishing the careers of both Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Loosely inspired by When Harry Met Sally, Hum Tum also starred Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, and Jimmy Sheirgill in supporting roles.

