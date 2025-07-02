One of Madhubala's biggest hit films, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, was released in 1958. Directed by Satyen Bose, the film starred the three Ganuly brothers, Ashok Kumar, Anoop Kumar, and Kishore Kumar in lead roles.

Every actor and director wants their films to be a blockbuster at the box office. Not only this, but if someone's film does very well in terms of earnings, then they become rich and successful. But 67 years ago, a film was released, whose earnings also cost the actor a lot. The lead actor of this film, which was released in 1958, wanted it to be a flop instead of a hit. But the opposite happened, and the film became a huge success as soon as it was released. It was written in the actor's fate that this film would be a success, and it did happen, and the film proved to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. But the actor's luck was bad, and the case regarding the film went on for 40 years.

Why did Kishore Kumar want Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi to flop?

One of Madhubala's biggest hit films, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, was released in 1958. Directed by Satyen Bose, the film starred the three Ganuly brothers, Ashok Kumar, Anoop Kumar, and Kishore Kumar in lead roles. The musical comedy film is counted among cult classics today. However, Kishore Kumar initially did the film hoping that it would flop.

Many are unaware that Kishore Kumar wanted Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi to flop at the box office as he wanted to show losses in his income, and thus avoid paying a huge income tax to the authorities.

Was Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi a hit?

To Kishore Kumar's dismay, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi not only became the most successful work of Satyen Bose and Ganguly brothers but also marked Madhubala's fourth consecutive major hit of 1958. Made on a budget of Rs 35 lakh, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi earned over Rs 2 crore at the box office, 7 times more than the amount it was made on.

What was the income tax case on Kishore Kumar?

Because Kishore Kumar did not want to add to his earnings, he gave Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and all its rights to his secretary, Anoop Sharma. This resulted in the income tax case on Kishore Kumar not being solved even after forty years.

